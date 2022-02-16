Coffee Pods Market Share and Value Forecast (2022-2029) | Coffee Pods Industry Research Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in coffee pods market report are The J.M. Smucker Company, Starbucks Corporation, Luigi Lavazza S.p.A., Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., Jacobs Douwe Egberts B.V. (JDE), Kraft Foods Group, Inc., Maxingvest ag, Gloria Jean’s Gourmet Coffees Corp., Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc., Nestle S.A., and others

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising awareness about the importance of staying fit and healthy and rising consumption of proper nutrients are increasing the demand for organic coffee pods worldwide. Fortune Business Insights predicts this to boost the market in their new report, titled” Coffee Pods Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Hard Coffee, Soft Coffee, Others), By Flavor (Regular, Flavored), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Channels, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2029. This report focuses on major factors driving and restricting the growth of the market during the forecast period, 2022 to 2029.

In terms of product type, the demand for hard coffee pods is anticipated rise at a high pace in the forecast duration. This is attributable to the increasing consumer inclination towards hard coffee pods and various health benefits offered by them. Besides this, the rise in the launch of new coffee pods by manufacturers using hard coffee is anticipated to drive the growth of this segment in the near future.

In terms of the distribution channel, the global coffee pods market is dominated by supermarkets or hypermarket segment. A large number of consumers are dependent on hypermarkets and supermarkets for purchasing regular grocery as compared to online channels and specialty stores. This factor spurs growth of the market in the aforementioned segment.

The Middle East and Africa to Emerge Dominant on Account of Rising Demand from Major Countries such as Germany, And France

Fortune Business Insights foresees Europe, followed by the Middle East and Africa to hold major share in the global coffee pods market. This is because of the rising demand for coffee from countries such as Italy, France, and Germany. Additionally, the rising demand for easy-to-make coffee and take-home coffee from the Western side of Europe is contemplated to generate more revenues to the regional market in the future.

The coffee pod market in North America is expected to show steady growth during the forecast period. This is because of the presence of some of the leading coffee pod manufacturing companies in developed nations such as the U.S. Moreover, the increasing demand for convenience food and beverage in North America is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities to the regional market in the forecast period.

Rise in Preference for Organic Coffee to Boost Market

Recent technological advancements and change in lifestyle have encouraged the demand for quick-cookand ready-to-eat food and beverage products. This is a major growth driver of the global coffee pods market. The most interesting thing about coffee pods is that they function just like tea bags and work by just infusing them in hot water.

Manufacturers have introduced an exotic variety of coffee pod products and this is further anticipated to propel growth of the global coffee pod market in the future. In addition to this, the rising consumer awareness about the benefits of organic coffee will also help the market witness promising growth. Furthermore, the surge in adoption of fair-trade practices by cultivators of coffee beans is forecasted to help the market generate huge revenues.

On the contrary, the non-recyclable packaging property of coffee pods may act as a hindrance to the growth of the global market for coffee pods. Using environment-friendly products is a major cause of concern for governments, and the non-recyclable property of coffee pod packaging may adversely affect the market in the future. Also, the high cost of coffee pods may negatively affect the growth of the market in the coming years.

