Videos maketh the brand: The fast growing video production company Filmbaker celebrates new office space

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are those who strive to shoot videos.
Then there are those who strive to make films.
Then there are those who strive to explore design, cultivate creativity, master the visual mediums, and that’s where Filmbaker, find their bearing.

Like many startups everywhere Filmbaker was also once an idea, one that started brewing in the childhoods of the Co-founders of Filmbaker Tarun, Gaurav, Rakesh, and Soman who like many other kids were doing the usual: studies, sports, and joshing about, not necessarily in that order.

But the moment they picked up the camera to shoot their first short film they knew that something had changed. A change that encouraged taking a chance, a chance they all collectively took.

From there followed a string of short films aimed at social awareness, content that really resonated with their peers and families, who encouraged them to take things a step ahead. With the support of their immediate audience pool, they took a leap of faith and embraced the moving image as the course ahead.

After shooting around various names to give their new enterprise they finally arrived at “Filmbaker”.
The reason?
Just like the perfect video, the perfect cake takes skill, patience, time, and several reiterations. But the most important ingredient they both share is passion and at the new venture known as Filmbaker, there was plenty of it.

Try asking them something about film & video that you think they wouldn’t know? You might end up learning something new about the same from them instead.

They added to their business verticals by taking on shoot projects, motion graphics projects, and even animation projects. They have also ventured into Web & UI design for their clients as well. Their ever-growing business propositions and vast pool of creative resources have made them the go-to guys for all their clients. Having onboarded some of the biggest clients like Google, Facebook, TKM, Kingfisher, Pantaloons, Cultfit till date, the growth graph has always been upwards

As they move ahead with new challenges and as their creative mandate grows, so does their team. Now armed with chefs with skills to script, design, illustrate, light, anything and everything you can think of, they move into a new office space in Bangalore designed to further cultivate creativity for this growing diverse team.

Let’s see what next comes out of the ovens at Filmbaker.

filmbaker
Filmbaker
