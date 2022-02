Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market becomes adamant to drive monetary growth across various sectors

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market

Indoor positioning and indoor navigation systems refer to the application of technology to help in the navigation of indoor locations, particularly those that have no GPS available. Such applications range from simple devices installed in and around a home or office to highly sophisticated algorithms that monitor traffic flow and can also provide other services, such as real-time traffic information. Indoor positioning systems are commonly used as an alternative to GPS and other navigation technologies. This type of technology has the potential to significantly reduce future costs associated with navigation systems while simultaneously increasing the quality of traffic monitoring. Indoor positioning devices can also be used for training purposes, such as determining the best way to point a camera or laser at a target area.



๐‘ช๐’๐’Ž๐’‘๐’†๐’•๐’Š๐’•๐’Š๐’—๐’† ๐‘ฌ๐’๐’—๐’Š๐’“๐’๐’๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’•:

โฅˆ Apple Incorporation

โฅˆ HERE Technologies

โฅˆ IndoorAtlas

โฅˆ Cisco Systems Inc.

โฅˆ Broadcom

โฅˆ Ericsson

โฅˆ Microsoft

โฅˆ Qualcomm-Atheros

โฅˆ Google Inc.

โฅˆ Motorola Solution Inc.

โฅˆ Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

โฅˆ Nokia Corporation

โฅˆ Stmicroelectronics

โฅˆ Siemens

โฅˆ Aisle

โฅˆ Nowon Technologies Pvt Ltd.

โฅˆ Spirent Communications PLC

โฅˆ Senion AB

โฅˆ Sensewhere

โฅˆ SPREO

โฅˆ Nextome

โฅˆ Steerpath

โฅˆ indoo.rs

โฅˆ Pointr

โฅˆ AirFinder

โฅˆ Insiteo

โฅˆamong others.

Drivers:

โžฑ Growing adoption of navigation systems in public places such as malls, airports, commercial buildings, logistics, and others for better transparency of workflow through various devices located in specific areas is expected to propel growth of the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market throughout the forecast period.

โžฑ Moreover, increasing use of IPIN in the location-based applications such as device tracking, user tracking, location finding, and others is expected to aid growth of the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market over the forecast period.

How is the Report Helpful?

โžฑ The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

โžฑ Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.



These technologies help to actively locate tags and mobile devices to get sensed. For instance, in 2019, Racelogic announced the launch of a brand-new indoor positioning system, VIPS. VIPS is an advanced system, which helps in measuring real-time 3D position with an accuracy of ยฑ2cm in areas where GPS is not available, making it an ideal tool for construction applications both indoors and in urban areas. However, operational challenges in the indoor environment and issues with the capital expenditure are expected to hamper the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends:-

โคท The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to wider acceptance of location-based tracking and monitoring solutions. For instance, in August 2021, the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) awarded a US$ 10 billion cloud computing project involving an indoor navigation system to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

โคท Over the regional frontiers, the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market in the North American region is posing positive prospects in the view of rising adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) in indoor positioning assets.

โคท In parallel, the European region is also proving to be another fertile ground for the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market on the heels of growing expenditure on advanced technologies such as indoor positioning solutions.



