Multimedia Storytelling Agency Myth-To-Measure Expands With New Public Relations Division and Senior PR Hire
The company now also offers PR copywriting & distribution, media relations, outreach & coaching, appoints Jennifer Hakim as PR & Business Development Director
Myth-To-Measure is renowned for its Video, Digital and Corporate Communication, Executive Production and Fixing, Website Creation and Social Media services, with international clients including Business France, CrypPro, Arte and Topla. In this new capacity, Jennifer will expand and accelerate Myth-To-Measure’s growth, which includes developing the agency’s new Public Relations consultancy service for clients.
A seasoned communications professional who has worked in public relations for over ten years, Jennifer was previously Director of Dare PR, a PR firm for mindful and ethical businesses in London. Jennifer’s inherent understanding of entrepreneurship and knowledge of the media landscape have provided her with the essential tools to develop Myth-To-Measure’s new Public Relations division and initiate strategic collaborations.
Her role will broaden Myth-To-Measure’s communications consultancy and strengthen its position as a leader in multimedia storytelling, adding PR copywriting and distribution, media relations and outreach, media coaching and copywriting services to the agency’s skills. Jennifer will develop the new division alongside Myth-To-Measure founder Florie-Anne Virgile, while staying true to the company’s vision to provide high quality and consistent content with character, for all budgets.
“This is a very exciting development for us. We’ve been producing digital content for our clients for four years now and regularly found ourselves unable to help with their PR needs,” says Myth-to-Measure founder and CEO Florie-Anne Virgile. “Jennifer’s experience and her purposeful mindset really impressed me. She’s the first PR professional I’ve met whose business mindset really resonated with mine. I can’t wait to see what she’ll bring to Myth-to-Measure and our clients.”
This announcement follows a previous set of appointments within Myth-To-Measure's fast-growing team, including Anne-Sarah Huet as Production Coordinator & Journalist, Ornella Bou as Community Manager & Digital Content Creator, and Alexandrine Haeberli as Junior Content Creator.
“I’m very proud to be welcoming so many talented new team members to Myth-to-Measure. In particular, I’m pleased to have hired so many women, many of whom are making their early strides into the challenging world of work,” says Florie-Anne Virgile. “I’ve always been eager to support women, and to hire and train them while offering professional development so they can grow into their positions.”
For more information about Myth-to-Measure, to view the latest missions or enquire about services, visit www.mythtomeasure.co.uk
About Myth-To-Measure
Myth-to-Measure is a London-based multimedia storytelling agency founded by Florie-Anne Virgile in 2018. Myth-to-Measure provides bespoke communication consulting and tools for young businesses, produces video content for corporate, charities & TV, and provides fixing and drone filming services for foreign crews. The company creates content with character, providing clients with high quality and consistent content for all budgets. Myth-To-Measure is agile, and works as a hive for talents. Latest clients include CXB HUB, Clippings, CrypPro, Business France, Topla, AviaMediaTech, One Newham, CGTN, Auchan Russia, Canal + Group, Arte Creative, France 5, Ubique, and Cinétévé. For more information about Myth-to-Measure, visit www.mythtomeasure.co.uk
