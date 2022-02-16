Global Natural Stone Market Value to Reach $52,191.48 million by 2028: Stratistics MRC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural Stone Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Stone (Marble, Granite), Application (Furniture, Flooring), Construction Type (New Construction, Renovation), End User, Distribution Channel and By Geography
The Global Natural Stone Market is accounted for $34,710.31 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $52,191.48 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Natural stones are earth-mined items that have been used for thousands of years as construction materials or decorative accents. Natural stones are hand-selected pieces of stone that are known to be the most reliable source of toughness and elegance. Even though the pieces are from the same source, natural stone products vary in color, composition, and texture. The flooring segment is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing preference of natural stones for flooring such as granite, slate, limestone, their properties such as resisting allergenic organisms, and making the floors durable and safe. Floor coverings are expected to see increased consumer demand as a result of increased residential construction activity and urbanization. Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share owing to the growing construction activities in this region, owing to the rapid urbanization and industrialization and the usage of natural stones in flooring, wall cladding, civil works, memorial arts, and many others in this region. North America is projected to have the highest CAGR due to the factors such as an increase in the number of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects in the infrastructure sector and real estate and other urban infrastructure projects.
Some of the key players profiled in the Natural Stone Market include Aro Granite Industries Ltd., Dimpomar, Mumal Marble, Polycor Inc., Temmer Marble, Xishi Stone Group, Topalidis, Dermitzakis Bros S.A., Levantina y Asociados de Minerales, S.A., Indian Natural Stones, and DongXing Group.
Browse complete "Natural Stone Market" @ https://www.strategymrc.com/report/natural-stone-market
