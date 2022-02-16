Torque Sensors Market Report Contribute Advanced Technology Analysis with Driving & Restraining Factors by 2027

Torque Sensor Market

Technological anomalies due to the diversity of applications are expected to restrain the growth of the global torque sensor market during the forecast period. Torque sensors are used in a variety of applications including medical prosthetics, automotive, etc. The typical requirement of these applications varies significantly. This, in turn, makes it challenging for torque sensor manufacturers to produce custom-made torque sensors as per different designs.

𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝑬𝒏𝒗𝒊𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕:

↬ ABB Limited

↬ ATI Industrial Automation Inc.

↬ Futek Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.

↬ Interface Inc.

↬ Kistler Instrument Corporation

↬ Crane Electronics Ltd

↬ Honeywell International Inc.

↬ Datum Electronics Ltd.

↬ PCB Piezotronics Inc.

The 5G technique will be the primary solution for torque sensors in the future. By the electronics becoming smaller and electrically more stable, the sensors can be designed for higher spring rates which lead to improved dynamics of the measurement. Rotary torque sensors measure torque by being coupled between an object and what it is imparting torque to. Inside the torque sensor, a shaft covered with strain gauges rotates. The future will appertain to highly dynamic measuring sensors as well as to intelligent torque sensors, which are able to transmit their sensor-specific characteristics to evaluation de-vices.



Recent Developments:

➨ In May 2020, Kistler Holding AG entered into a cooperation agreement with Vehico, a German-based robots manufacturer to accelerate sensor technologies.

➨ In November 2020, HBM (Germany) launched a new torque transducer T40CB featuring a central bore hole that makes it ideal for testing automobile parts in confined spaces. It also features analog and digital interfaces, which ensure it integrates with many different test bench systems.

➨ In May 2020, Kistler Holding (Switzerland) announced a collaboration with Vehico (Germany), a manufacturer of driving robots and vehicle control systems for vehicle testing. As a result of this collaboration, an extensive package of sensor technologies and driving robots will now be available to Vehico from a single source.

