Morocco Records 822 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, February 16 - Morocco confirmed 822 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Tuesday, adding that 2,235 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,712,622 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,150,097, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 5,239,799 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,156,356 while recoveries increase to 1,128,575, i.e. a recovery rate of 97.6%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (168), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (129), Eastern region (124), Fez-Meknes (96), Marrakech-Safi (81), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (77), Draa-Tafilalet (47), Souss-Massa (41), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (29), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (15), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (13) and Guelmim–Oued Noun (2).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 15,820 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with 18 new deaths reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (6), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (2), Marrakech-Safi (2), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (2), Souss-Massa (2), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (2), Fez-Meknès (1) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (1).

The number of active cases has reached 11,961, including 454 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 15 February 2022