COVID-19: Morocco's Vigilance Level Goes 'Orange', Health Ministry Says

MOROCCO, February 16 - The COVID-19 pandemic's vigilance level has gone from 'red' to 'orange' during last week (February 7-13), the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said on Tuesday, revealing that Omicron's infection rate has decreased by 50% nationwide.

The 'orange' vigilance level is characterized by a moderate rate of COVID-19 infections, according to the epidemic situation's bimonthly assessment (January 31 to February 14), which was presented by Mouad Mrabet, coordinator at the National Center for Public Health Emergency Operations.

Mrabet estimated that Morocco seems to enter soon a phase of low circulation of the virus, without reaching the zero-level, noting that the disease will continue to spread in a lesser extent, with possible severe cases and deaths.

According to the SARS-CoV-2 genomic watch device set up by the Ministry, all new infections are related to the Omicron variant, said Mrabet, adding that the rate of test positivity has dropped from 14.9% to 7% last week; the lowest rate in six weeks.

The reproduction rate of the virus at the national level is 0.8, while being less than 1 in all regions of the Kingdom, he noted, while admissions to resuscitation and intensive care units have decreased by 29% during the last two weeks.

Regarding the number of deaths recorded during these two weeks, Mrabet highlighted the significant decline in the number of deaths (-18.6%), stating that 188 deaths were reported during this reference period.

Referring to the national vaccination campaign, he reported a rate of 67.4% for those who have received at least one dose, 63.1% for recipients of two injections, and 14.1% for those who received the booster shot.

The ministry urged citizens, once again, to avoid any slackening, to strictly observe preventive measures in force and to massively take part in the vaccination campaign. This especially concerns the third injection, which will strengthen adults and children's immunity.

MAP 15 February 2022

 

