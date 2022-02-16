Bi-Specific MAbs Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 23% Through 2026

Bi-Specific MAbS Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Bi-Specific MAbs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the bi-specific MAbs market size is expected to grow from $3.80 billion in 2021 to $5.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s bispecific monoclonal antibodies market research the market is expected to reach $11.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.7%. The increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases is projected to contribute to the bi-specific MAbs market growth over the forecast period.

The bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies market consists of sales of bispecific monoclonal antibodies and related services. Bi-Specific MAbs are artificial proteins that can bind two or more antigens into a single product. Bispecific monoclonal antibodies are used to improve immune response in various medical conditions and finds its applications in the field of drug delivery and cancer immunotherapy.

Global Bi-Specific MAbs Market Trends

Companies in the bi-specific MAbs market are increasingly investing in various strategic initiatives such as collaborations and partnerships to expand the product portfolio and geographical presence of the company.

Global Bi-Specific MAbs Market Segments

The global bi-specific monoclonal antibodies market is segmented:

By Type: Catumaxomab (Removab), Blinatumomab, Duligotumab, SAR 156597

By Product Type: In Vivo, In Vitro

By Indication: Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, Inflammatory Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Microbial Diseases, Others

By End Use: Hospitals, Research Institutes, Others

By Geography: The global bi-specific monoclonal antibody market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Bi-Specific MAbs Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides bi-specific MAbs market overviews, bi-specific MAbs market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global bi-specific MAbs market, bi-specific MAbs global market share, bi-specific MAbs global market segments and geographies, bi-specific MAbs global market players, bi-specific MAbs global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The bi-specific MAbs market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Bayer AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bistro-Myers Squibb. Mylan N.V., Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd. and Abbott.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

