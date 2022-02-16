Nanomedicine Market Concentrates On Safer Medical Procedures With Limited Side Effects

Nanomedicine Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Nanomedicine Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4D Nanomedicine is a key trend gaining popularity in the nanomedicine market. 4D nanomedicine is used in medical procedures for safer treatment with nanoparticles. 4D nanomedicine is made with biodegradable and biocompatible nanoalloys that do not accumulate in the body, thus, limiting the side effects. The 4D nanomedicine is accepted as a fundamental development in the treatment and diagnosis of cancer. For instance, in 2020, a research team from the Department of Chemical Sciences, University of Padua investigated and confirmed the effectiveness of inorganic 4D nanoparticles in the biomedical field. 4D nanomedicine offers several advantages to the biomedical field including reduced side effects in a living organism, minimal environmental impact, improved quality of care, and spontaneous effect.

The global nanomedicine market size is expected to grow from $221.12 billion in 2021 to $252.50 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The change in the nanomedicine market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $414.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.2%.

The rising burden of complex and chronic diseases across the globe is expected to contribute to the nanomedicine industry growth in the forecast period. TBRC’s nanomedicine market analysis shows that nanomedicine is increasingly being used in treating chronic diseases including cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, cancer, dementia, and others where it helps in the fast metabolism of drugs in the body. According to the international federation of Alzheimer's associations, Alzheimer's Disease International, more than 50 million people are suffering from dementia globally, and is projected to double every 20 years, which will reach 80 million by 2030 and 152 million by 2050. In 2020, the total cancer burden in the world increased to 19.3 million new cases and is predicted to rise to 28.4 million new cancer cases in 2040. This increasing burden of chronic diseases is expected to propel the demand for effective therapeutics treatment based on nanomedicine, thus driving the market.

Major players covered in the global nanomedicine market are Pfizer Inc., Nanotherapeutics Inc., NanoViricides Inc, Arrowhead Research Inc., Celgene Corporation, Bio-Gate AG, Merck AG, Ablynx NV, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Nanospectra Biosciences and GE Healthcare.

North America was the largest region in the nanomedicine market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the nanomedicine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TRBC’s global nanomedicine market report is segmented by type into nanoparticles, nanoshells, nanotubes, nanodevices, others, by modality into diagnostics, treatments, by application into clinical oncology, infectious diseases, clinical cardiology, orthopedics, others.

