North America Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Therapeutics Market Size [2022-2028] | to Reach USD 587.4 Million, at a CAGR 13.6%

North America cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) therapeutics market size is projected to hit an annual valuation of USD 587.4 million by 2028, registering a 13.6% CAGR in the 2021-2028 period.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) therapeutics market size is projected to hit an annual valuation of USD 587.4 million by 2028, registering a 13.6% CAGR in the 2021-2028 period. The market value was estimated to be worth USD 225.9 million in 2020 and reached USD 240.9 million in 2021. The increasing burden of CTCL in the region is surging the demand for novel CTCL therapeutics solutions. Cleveland Clinic reports that more than 3,000 new CTCL patients are diagnosed in the U.S. each year and about 16,000-20,000 individuals suffer from mycosis fungoides. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in an upcoming report titled “North America Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Therapeutics Market, 2022-2028.”

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) is a rare type of cancer in which the T-cells develop abnormalities that make them attack the skin, causing skin tumors, scaly round patches, or rash-like skin redness. The conditions advance with skin, metastasis, node, and blood, and later stages show poor prognosis. Based on the subtype of the disease and clinical staging, the treatment for CTCL is focused on symptomatic management. During its early stages, skin-directed topical treatment is the preferred therapy. However, there is lack of long-term curative therapies for advanced stages of the condition. Consequently, the increasing volume of CTCL-based R&D will drive the market for CTCL therapeutics in North America.

Industry Developments-

January 2021 – Soligenix and Daavlin formed a partnership to supply and distribute SGX301 companion light devices designed for the treatment of CTCL.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/north-america-cutaneous-t-cell-lymphoma-ctcl-therapeutics-market-106325





Drug Class, Disease Type, Distribution Channel, and Region are studied for the Market

Based on drug class, the market is segmented into monoclonal antibody, histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors, monoclonal antibody, antineoplastic agent, and others. By disease type, the market is divided into sezary syndrome (SS), mycosis fungoides (MF), and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is classified into retail pharmacies & drug stores, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Geographically, the market is split into U.S. and Canada.

Advances in CTCL Diagnostic Techniques to Augment Market Forecast

CTCL continues to represent a major diagnostic challenge worldwide. Variations in clinical presentation and lack of definitive molecular markers make CTCL diagnosis particularly challenging. However, numerous advances in CTCL diagnostic techniques have been witnessed over the past decade. Progressive techniques, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), enable a better understanding of the genomic scope of CTCL by discovering epigenetic dysregulations and aberrant genetic pathways. Another groundbreaking method is single-cell profiling, which helps to improve the understanding of specific types of tumors. Similar advances and upcoming breakthroughs will pave the way for developing more advanced targeted therapeutics for CTCL.

However, the high cost of CTCL therapeutics could impact the market dynamics to a certain extent.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/north-america-cutaneous-t-cell-lymphoma-ctcl-therapeutics-market-106325





U.S. to Hold Majority Share Backed by Increasing CTCL Occurrence

The North America cutaneous T-Cell lymphoma (CTCL) therapeutics market share amounted to USD 225.9 million in 2020, and the U.S. accounted for most of the revenue share. This factor is attributable to the surging cases of CTCL across the U.S. To address the growing impact of the disease, the regional biopharmaceutical companies emphasize the development of CTCL drugs. Therefore, a massive patient pool with unmet medical needs will influence future local CTCL therapeutics landscape developments. On the other hand, Canada holds a fair share of the market and will experience steady growth during the projected period.





List of Key Players Profiled in the Market:

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Kenilworth, U.S.)

Mallinckrodt plc (Staines-Upon-Thames, U.K.)

Bausch Health (Ortho Dermatologics) (Quebec, Canada)

Helsinn Healthcare SA. (Lugano, Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (Stiefel Dermatology) (London, U.K.)





Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/north-america-cutaneous-t-cell-lymphoma-ctcl-therapeutics-market-106325





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments Regulatory & Reimbursement Overview - U.S.



Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Overview: Advancements in Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Therapeutics Future Treatment Trends in Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Therapeutics Overview: Aging Population, U.S., 2020

Epidemiology Prevalence of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) - U.S.



Incidence of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) - U.S.

Pipeline Analysis Pipeline Assessment Profiles of Key Drug Candidates in Late Stages of Development



North America Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Antineoplastic Agent Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors Monoclonal Antibodies Others (Psoralens, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Type Mycosis Fungoides (MF) Sezary Syndrome (SS) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada







Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/north-america-cutaneous-t-cell-lymphoma-ctcl-therapeutics-market-106325





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com