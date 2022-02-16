Global Dystrophin Market to Reach USD 30.22 Billion by 2028 - Heavy Research & Development to Boost the Market Demand – Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dystrophin Market size is expected to reach USD 30.22 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 45.9% during the forecast period. In skeletal & cardiac muscles, Dystrophin is a part of a group of proteins that work together for strengthening muscle fibers as well as protect them from the injury as muscles contract & relax. high growth for the Dystrophin Market is observed in countries such as U.S., Germany, Czech Republic, Austria, Denmark, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Israel, Slovakia, Portugal, South Korea, and the U.K., where key muscular dystrophy drugs are available in the market and fuelling market growth, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Dystrophin Market by Product (Exondys51, Translarna, Emflaza, Others), by Approach (Exon Skipping, Anti-Inflammatory Therapy, Stop Codon Read-Through, Others Approaches), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The market size valued at USD 1.31 Billion in 2021.



Market Dynamics :

Increasing Funding and Research & Development in the Field Of DMD

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is when muscle is missing a key structural protein which is known as Dystrophin, making it more susceptible to injury. The body cannot keep up with repair & regeneration, which results as muscle loss as well as weakness. The Scientists therefore are struggling hard on the development of complementary therapies which could replace Dystrophin, protect muscle from the injury, and promote the muscle repair & regrowth. Additionally various researches and bodies are working on development of an even smaller version of Dystrophin which is called micro Dystrophin. Micro-Dystrophin contains minimum amount of information from Dystrophin gene which is needed for producing a functional protein. Thus, heavy research and development in the industry is fuelling the market growth. Factors like high incidence of DMD all over the globe, increasing healthcare expenditure potential in the population in developed nations coupled with availability of medical reimbursement in different regions are some other factors propelling the Dystrophin market growth. The main growth opportunity for several market players is the unaddressed demand for the treatment of muscular dystrophy diseases for a long time. There are various companies who have ongoing clinical trials for launch of novel therapeutics for treatment of DMD. On the contrary, several stringent rules and regulation all over the globe for drug approval is main factors hindering market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the healthcare industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Dystrophin Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America is expected to have largest regional market share some of the major factors like increasing prevalence of muscular dystrophy in the region, FDA approval of drug, strong healthcare infrastructure coupled with favourable government policies and medical reimbursement in the region are major factors projected to grow the Dystrophin market in North America. Asia-Pacific segment is expected to have a significant share in Dystrophin market driven by some expected product launches. The pharmaceutical companies in the region are shifting the conduction of clinical trials in new trial regions that are mainly low- & middle-income countries. Plus, high prevalence of the target disease in the region is expected to boost the regional market growth

List of Prominent Players in the Dystrophin Market:

PTC Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc

Wave Life Sciences

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Dystrophin Market?

How will the Dystrophin Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Dystrophin Market?

What is the Dystrophin market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Dystrophin Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

January, 2022: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have placed a hold on Dyne Therapeutics’ application to launch a clinical trial evaluating DYNE-251, an experimental exon-skipping therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

January, 2022: Dystrogen Therapeutics Corp. clinical-stage Company developing chimeric cell therapeutics to modify the course of rare diseases announced dosing of the first patient in its Phase 1 Human Pilot Clinical Study of DT-DEC01, Dystrophin Expressing Chimeric cells, or DEC, for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

January, 2022: Sarepta Therapeutics shared positive topline results from its ongoing SRP-9001-102 study (Study 102) on the effectiveness of delandistrogene moxeparvovec in treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

This market titled “Dystrophin Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.31 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 30.22 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 45.9% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Product



• Exondys51



• Translarna



• Emflaza



• Others



Approach:



• Exon Skipping



• Anti-Inflammatory Therapy



• Stop Codon Read-Through



• Others Approaches Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

