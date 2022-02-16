Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022 -Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market size is expected to grow from $1.32 billion in 2021 to $1.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s antisense & RNAi therapeutics market research the market is expected to reach $2.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.8%. The rising prevalence of coronary artery diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and infectious diseases is projected to contribute to the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market growth.

Want to learn more on the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3389&type=smp

The antisense & RNAi therapeutics market consists of sales of antisense & RNAi therapeutics products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that develop antisense & RNAi therapeutics to treat various diseases. RNA interference (RNAi)-based and RNA-based antisense oligonucleotide therapies are advanced methods used for the treatment of various respiratory diseases including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. In addition to this, antisense & RNAi therapeutics finds its application in curing cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and genetic disorders.

Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Trends

Major companies operating in the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market are undertaking strategic initiatives such as collaborations and partnerships for product innovation to sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with each other as well as with academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, and in or out-licensing deals. This trend has been increasing over recent years.

Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Segments

The global antisense & RNAi therapeutic market is segmented:

By Technology: RNA Interference, Antisense RNA

By Route of Administration: Pulmonary Delivery, Intravenous Injections, Intra-Dermal Injections, Intraperitoneal Injections, Topical Delivery, Other Delivery Methods

By Indication: Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), Respiratory Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Others

By Geography: The global antisense & RNAi market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global antisense & RNAi therapeutics market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antisense-and-rnai-therapeutics-global-market-report

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides antisense & RNAi therapeutics market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global antisense & RNAi therapeutics market, market share, segments and geographies, market players, antisense & leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The antisense & RNAi therapeutics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma Ltd., Gene Signal, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Marina Biosciences, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi S.A, Acuitas Therapeutics and Antisense Therapeutics Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microbiology-diagnostic-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/viral-vectors-and-plasmid-dna-global-market-report

Transplant Diagnostics Global Market Report 2021

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/transplant-diagnostics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/