Automotive In-Wheel Motors Market is expected to grow at a 38.0% CAGR By 2027- FMI

Automotive In-Wheel Motors Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive in-wheel motors have recorded a remarkable surge in sales in recent years, influenced by multiple factors ranging from greater driving range per charge to elimination of components such as driving and differential shafts. According to a study of Future Market Insights (FMI), the automotive in-wheel motors sales will exceed 720 thousand units in 2022. Affordability of in-wheel motor in terms of power consumption relative to the traditionally employed central drive unit system will continue to uphold its preference by automakers in the near future.
Elimination of unnecessary components is one of the primary adoption determinants of automotive in-wheel motors, as they significantly reduce the weight of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), while crawling up on vehicle electrification and lightweighting trends. BEV accounted for over 7 in 10 automotive in-wheel motors sold worldwide in 2020, according to the study. A key trend influencing BEV-specific in-wheel motor sales is miniaturization and integration of inverter, which features a compact design.
Automotive in-wheel motors are likely to remain touted as a sustainable future alternative to propulsion systems used in powertrains. With promising future prospects of BEVs, and palpability of optimized hydrogen fuel cell technologies, certainty spotlights automotive in-wheel motors’ promising prospects in the upcoming years.
Passenger Cars Hold Supremacy in Adoption of Automotive In-Wheel Motors
The study opines that passenger cars will continue to retain their reign in the automotive in-wheel motors market, with approximately 637 thousand units expected to be sold in 2022. Key offerings with affordability, such as improved vehicle dynamics and lower design complexity in power transmission to wheel, continue to drive adoption of automotive in-wheel motors in passenger cars. Passenger cars integrated with in-wheel motors enable enhanced traction control, along with torque vectoring functions devoid of added bill-of-materials.
The automotive in-wheel motors market grows in tandem with penetration of electric vehicles is significantly backed by the regulations on vehicle emission, as nearly 20% of these emissions result directly from fuel evaporation. Contribution of these zero emission vehicles to environment pollution is insignificant, despite their indirect impacts during electricity generation and storage.
Automotive In-Wheel Motors Market: Key Players Introducing Novel Solutions to Clasp Greater Share
Key players in the automotive in-wheel motors market have come up with novel solutions to offset latent challenges faced in terms of deployment, operation, and functionality. Companies such as Protean Electric have claimed to have overcome obstructions related to use of automotive in-wheel motors, such as road shocks and additional mass, along with complexity associated with motor control software.
Protean’s new automotive in-wheel motors make drivetrains highly energy-efficient, while increasing the fuel economy over 30%. On the other hand Nissan has developed automotive in-wheel motors for the working prototype of the company’s futuristic concept car. Companies such as Ziehl-Abegg have introduced automotive in-wheel motors that enable application in fuel-cell, battery-operated, and hybrid commercial electric vehicles.
Permeation of electrification trend in the automotive space shows no signs of abating, with prospects revolving around motor and charging technologies that are becoming more multipurpose and sophisticated. Robust uptake in electric vehicles worldwide has led automotive OEMs to catch up with efforts on the development of second-generation motors, wherein performance, noise, and efficiency are deemed key imperatives. Higher levels of auto parts integration, and sturdy, compact packaging of powertrain components are some of the imminent developments in the automotive in-wheel motors market.
As benefits of automotive in-wheel motors continue to outweigh challenges faced in their deployment and functionalities, along with efforts toward offsetting the latter, industry leaders have directed their focus on R&D activities. These researches are primary aimed at design developments to impart mechanical, electrical, and thermal stress resistance to the automotive in-wheel motors during their operation.
Competitive Landscape
The global automotive In-Wheel motors market is concentrated, with Tier-1 and Tier-2 manufacturers accounting for the majority of the industry.
Acquisition, collaboration, and product launches are the three main strategies used by manufacturers of automotive In-Wheel motors. In the global market, several automotive In-Wheel motor manufacturers are focusing only on creating efficient axial flux automotive In-Wheel motors.
In 2018, Printed Motor Works improved their existing PMW XR15 in-wheel motors. Printed Motor Works had improved the specification of its strong in-wheel motor range with a revamp of its compact XR15 series. Because of their bigger diameter shafts and heavier duty bearing sets, the updated models provide greater radial and axial load bearing capacity.
In 2018, Yasa launched a new factory in Oxford, United Kingdom. The inauguration came after the company signed long-term research and supply agreements with customers in the automotive industry, as well as a new investment of US$ 17 million in growth funds.
Key Companies Profiled
Protean Electric
Elaphe
ZIEHL-ABEGG
Printed Motor Works
NTN
TM4
HEINZMANN GmbH & Co. KG
YASA Limited
Future Market Insights (FMI) has analyzed the Automotive In-Wheel Motors market to grow with YOY growth of 38.0% in 2022 reaching value of about US$ 2,127.5 Mn by 2022 end. At the end of 2021, global automotive in-wheel motor sales were estimated to be worth roughly US$ 1,541.4 Mn. By 2027, the market is expected to grow at a 38.0% CAGR, reaching a valuation of US$ 10,650.2 Mn.
