HCM City's success in containing COVID-19 helps manufacturing recover

VIETNAM, February 16 -

Demand for goods grew sharply during the Lunar New Year. — Photo nld.com.vn

HCM CITY — Thanks to HCM City's success in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, industry has made a smart recovery.

According to the city Department of Industry and Trade, exports through the city's border gate grew from 5.9 per cent in November to 8.1 per cent in December

Retail sales in January grew by 5.1 per cent to VNĐ73.5 trillion (US$3.17 billion).

Sales of goods increased by 7.1 per cent to VNĐ47.9 trillion and revenues from accommodation and food sales grew by 6.7 per cent to VNĐ2.78 trillion and from tourism by 8 per cent to VNĐ285 billion.

Exports of goods through ports increased by 6.54 per cent to $3.75 billion.

Bùi Tá Hòang Vũ, director of the Department of Industry and Trade, said most production and distribution companies have resumed operations, and retailers plan to co-ordinate with manufacturers and suppliers to increase the supply of essential goods.

All three wholesale markets and 213 out of 234 traditional markets in the city have reopened, ensuring smooth circulation of goods.

In the remaining months of this year the city will promote manufacturing and exports, its Department of Industry and Trade has said.

It targets 5 per cent industrial growth, 10 per cent growth in retail sales of goods and services and 9 per cent increase in foreign trade (excluding crude oil).

To revive the city’s economy this year the department will focus on developing manufacturing, high-tech sectors, supporting industries, and the four key clusters.

It will pay greater attention to promoting key industrial products.

The city will also continue to transform exports with a focus on support services and products and services like software, digital content and others in which the city has advantages. VNS