Shareholders of banks enjoy fruitful earnings as stocks flourish

An employee of Techcombank. Photo courtesy of Techcombank

HÀ NỘI - The banking group, one of the most favoured stock groups on the Vietnamese stock market, is yielding fruitful earnings for investors.

Plenty of businesses who have persistently held bank stocks for the last 10-20 years, even in the most difficult periods, are enjoying sweet results as this group of stocks has sky-rocketed in the last two years.

There are currently many businesses holding bank shares valued up to tens of trillions of Vietnamese đồng such as Masan, Viettel, SCIC and Vietnam Helicopter Corporation (Vietnam Helicopter).

Masan Group is currently holding more than 524 million shares of Techcombank (TCB) with an initial amount of VNĐ4.38 trillion (US$192.6 million). Meanwhile, TCB is now priced at VNĐ53,700 per share, thus Masan's investment value is now equivalent to VNĐ28.15 trillion. That means Masan has made a profit of VNĐ23.78 trillion, or over $1 billion.

In addition, Mapleleaf - a subsidiary of Masan also owns TCB shares worth VNĐ9.37 trillion.

Similar to the case of Masan investing in Techcombank, many units have also made huge profits when making strategic investments in banks such as the case of T&T Group with SHB, Sovico with HDBank, Geleximco with ABBank, FPT and Vinare with TPBank.

In September 2015, SCIC poured nearly VNĐ1.8 trillion to buy 10 per cent of MB shares, now the value of these shares has increased to more than VNĐ12 trillion.

On February 23, VNpost will divest 10.2 per cent of the capital in Liên Việt Post Bank with a starting price of more than VNĐ3.5 trillion, while its initial price was only VNĐ811 billion.

Vietnam National Petroleum Group (PLX) owns 40 per cent of shares in PGB bank, equivalent to 120 million shares. At the current price of VNĐ32,200 per share, these 120 million shares are valued at VNĐ3.86 trillion. The amount PLX spent was only VNĐ1.08 trillion, meaning that PLX has made a profit of VNĐ2.79 trillion.

In addition to the above cases where long-term shareholders have a great influence on the bank's operations, there are also cases where enterprises had only made short-term investments but have also enjoyed large profits.

At the end of September 2021, Tiên Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPB) announced that it had successfully offered 100 million in private placement. Transport and Industry Development Investment Joint Stock Company (TCD) spent VNĐ957 billion to buy 29 million shares. The investment value has now increased to VNĐ1.68 trillion, meaning TCD had made a profit of VNĐ721 billion.

TNS Holdings Trading and Service Joint Stock Company (TN1) only invests in one stock code which is Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB). The cost of each MSB share is about VNĐ12,900 per share. Currently, MSB price is VNĐ27,550 per share. Thus, the total value of TN1's investment in MSB is now VNĐ1.64 trillion, which means TN1 made a profit of about VNĐ869 billion.

Saigon-Hanoi Securities Joint Stock Company (SHS) has also made a big profit when buying two banking stocks of Saigon-Hanoi Bank (SHB) and Techcombank (TCB). The original amount the company spent to buy SHB shares was VNĐ275 billion. According to SHB’s price currently at VNĐ23 per share, the value of SHB's shares has increased to VNĐ932 billion. Compared to the initial capital spent, SHS made a profit of VNĐ657 billion. As for TCB, the company spent VNĐ403 billion to buy shares of the bank, which are currently worth VNĐ622 billion. VNS