VNĐ5.7 trillion wind power plant inaugurated in Sóc Trăng

VIETNAM, February 16 -  

The inauguration ceremony on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

SÓC TRĂNG — A wind power plant built at a cost of nearly VNĐ5.7 trillion (US$250.5 million) was inaugurated in the Mekong Delta province of Sóc Trăng’s Vĩnh Châu Township on Tuesday after more than a year of construction.

Invested by the Sóc Trăng Energy JSC, the facility spans close to 90ha in the coastal alluvial area and about 3ha inland in Vĩnh Hải Commune.

With a designed total capacity of 120MW, the project has two phases. The first valued over VNĐ1.4 trillion has been completed, resulting in the operation of seven turbines capable of generating 30MW of electricity.

The total output of phase 1 is 105GWh per year and phase 2 is 312GWh per year.

Speaking at the event, Tô Duy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sóc Trăng Energy JSC, said significant efforts have been made to finish the project quickly and safely given difficulties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Lâm Hoàng Nghiệp, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, the plant has been selected as a key project in celebration of the 30th reestablishment anniversary of the province. 

Sóc Trăng’s wind power development planning for 2020, approved by the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, covers 20 wind power projects with a total capacity of 1,435 MW. Vinh Chau township, boasting a 43km coastline, houses 19 of the 20 projects. — VNS

 

