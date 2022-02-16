PHILIPPINES, February 16 - Press Release February 16, 2022 Bong Go lauds EO institutionalizing the use of PhilID, PhilSys number as sufficient proof of identity and age in all government and private transactions Senator Christopher "Bong" Go commended the recent issuance of Executive Order No. 162 which institutionalizes the acceptance of the Philippine Identification (PhilID) and PhilSys Number (PSN) or its derivatives as sufficient proof of identity and age in all government and private transactions. According to Go, the EO intends to improve efficiency of public service delivery, strengthen good governance, and cut red tape in private and public transactions. "If we are to fully achieve the full benefits of the national ID system, the institutionalization of its use is necessary, ensuring faster, more efficient, and more cost-effective delivery of government services," the senator noted. "Moreover, as we prepare for the 'new normal', the transition to e-governance becomes crucial, particularly the digitalizing of government processes. E-governance will reduce red tape, eliminate corruption, enhance transparency, provide safe and convenient delivery of services to the people, and encourage citizen feedback and participation in governance," he added. PhilSys Registry, an integrated and efficient identification system consolidating the existing government-initiated identification systems, was established pursuant to Republic Act No. 11055 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2018. Under the law, every citizen and resident alien will be given a unique identification number which shall serve as the standard number for the individual across all government agencies, eliminating the need to present other forms of identification. The PhilSys also aims to serve as the official government-issued identification document and the official proof of identity of cardholders in dealing with covered agencies and private sector entities. Furthermore, Sections 7 and 12 of RA No. 11055 provides that the PSN, in print, electronic or any other form, subject to authentication, shall be honored and accepted as sufficient proof of identity for transacting business with any government agency or private sector entity, notwithstanding the absence or non presentation of a PhillD. In this regard, the PhillD, PSN or PSN Derivative may be presented in lieu of a birth certificate for transactions that require individuals to establish their age. In July 2020, Go filed Senate Bill No. 1738 or the proposed E-Governance Act of 2020 to further address inefficiencies plaguing the bureaucracy and reduce face-to-face transactions, among others. The bill will likewise create digital portals for the delivery of public services, an information database, and an internal records management information system. If enacted into law, the measure will provide the public easier access to requested government information, documents and forms online through their own devices or gadgets. Go maintained that through E-governance, citizens can monitor the delivery of public services from start to end while any delay in procedures will be traceable to the exact office and individuals responsible. "Because of COVID-19, the government needs to evolve and enhance transactions that normally require face-to-face interaction. It is important for the government to initiate the transition," he stressed. "We should adopt more efficient, responsive, and modern ways of transacting with our citizens. This will effectively make the government more in tune with the changing times,'' he added.