Congratulatory telegram to the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier

TAJIKISTAN, February 14 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, which reads as follows:

"Your Excellency,

I heartily congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Federal Republic of Germany.

It is gratifying that the interstate relations of our countries, having received effective development to date, have acquired new constructive facets.

Strengthening friendly ties and multifaceted mutually beneficial cooperation with Germany is one of the important directions of Tajikistan's foreign policy, and we pay special attention to their steady development in various areas of mutual interests.

Taking this opportunity, I express the hope that the subsequent establishment of contacts between the parties at the highest level will in every possible way contribute to bringing good relations between our countries to a qualitatively new level.

The Tajik side will make the necessary efforts to further strengthen these relations.

I wish you, Mr. President, good health and new success in fulfilling your responsible tasks, and peace and tranquility, happiness and progress to the friendly people of Germany.”

