PHILIPPINES, February 16 - Press Release February 16, 2022 IMEE: REVEAL SWEETHEART DEALS TO IMPORT SUGAR Senator Imee Marcos has demanded transparency from the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) for "sweetheart deals" with large industrial users of refined and bottler's grade sugar. A day after the SRA deadline to apply for importation, Marcos said a major softdrinks manufacturer and other processors of sugared products have cornered thousands of metric tons (MT) of the commodity and used traders as fronts to bring in larger import volumes. "Why is the SRA so enamored of importation? What vows did manufacturers of sugared products make to get the SRA's 'I do'?" Marcos said. The SRA claims that Typhoon Odette's damage to the sugar industry in December called for the importation of 200,000 MT of sugar. But sugar farmers told Marcos's office that only one mill shut down during the typhoon and that all sugar mills nationwide are now in full operation. The United Sugar Producers Federation (UNIFED) based in Negros, where 13 of the country's 27 sugar mills are located, confirmed that the Southern Negros Development Corporation mill in Kabankalan, Negros Occidental shut down due to flooding but "only for a week." Marcos, who chairs the Senate committee on economic affairs, warned that small sugar farmers, who make up 85% of the industry, may not last the next crop season starting September, if sugar imports bring down farmgate prices and the high costs of fertilizer and of fuel for transport, tilling, and milling continue. "To make ends meet, many small farmers have given in to usurers while others are now planting camote instead of sugarcane," Marcos said. "It's more urgent to import fertilizers. But this should be done only for emergency use and on a government-to-government basis," the senator specified. Marcos added that the government should also consider imposing an immediate price freeze on fertilizers, lowering the import volume of sugar, or scheduling deliveries in tranches outside the milling season, while developing locally made fertilizers could be a long-term program. IMEE: 'SWEETHEART DEAL' SA MGA IMPORTED NA ASUKAL, ILANTAD! NANAWAGAN si Senador Imee Marcos na ilantad ng Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) ang mga diumanong "sweetheart deal" nito sa mga malalaking industriyang gumagamit ng pino at primera klaseng mga asukal. Isang araw matapos ang palugit ng SRA sa mga aplikasyon ng importasyon, sinabi ni Marcos na umugong sa mga grupo ng sugar farmers na nakasungkit ang mga pangunahing manufacturer ng softdrinks at iba pang processor ng 'sugared products' ng libo-libong metriko tonelada (MT) ng asukal at ginamit pa na pang-pronta ang mga 'trader' para maka-angkat ng mas malaking supply. "Bakit ba bighaning-bighani sa importasyon ang SRA? Ano ba ang mahiwagang pangako ng mga manufacturer ng 'sugared products' dahil nagawa nitong masungkit ang matamis na 'Oo' ng SRA? tanong ni Marcos. Katwiran ng SRA, malaki ang pinsalang idinulot ng bagyong Odette sa industriya ng asukal noong Disyembre kaya marapat lang na umangkat ng 200,000 metriko-toneladang asukal. Pero, pagbubuking naman ng mga sugar farmers sa tanggapan ni Marcos na isa lang umano ang sugar mill o gilingan ng asukal ang nagsara dahil sa bagyo at lahat naman ng sugar mills sa buong bansa ay gumagana pa rin. Kinumpirma rin ng United Sugar Producers Federation (UNIFED) sa Negros, kung saan nakabase ang 13 sa 27 sugar mills sa bansa, na isang linggo lang nagsara dahil sa binaha ang Southern Negros Development Corporation Mill sa Kabankalan, Negros Occidental. Sa harap nito, nagbabala si Marcos, chairman ng Senate committee on economic affairs, na ang maliliit na sugar farmers na bumubuo sa 85% ng sugar industry ay posibleng hindi na makapagtanim pa sa susunod na 'crop season' na magsisimula sa Setyembre. Ito'y kapag ibinaba ng mga imported na asukal ang 'farmgate prices' o bentahang presyo ng mga sugar farmers, dagdag pa ang mataas na halaga ng fertilizer at gasolina. "Para makasalba sa kanilang sitwasyon, maraming maliliit na sugar farmers ang bumigay na sa mga 'usurero' o nagsanla ng mga lupain habang ang iba'y nagtanim na lang ng mga kamote imbes na tubo," banggit pa ni Marcos. "Ang mas dapat madaliin ay ang importasyon ng fertilizer. Pero dapat masiguro na para lang ito sa 'emergency use' at dapat itong gawin ng gobyerno-sa-gobyerno," diin ni Marcos. Dagdag pa ni Marcos, dapat ikonsidera ng pamahalaan na agad magpatupad ng 'price freeze' o tigil-taas sa presyo ng 'fertilizer', ibaba ang dami ng mga inaangkat na asukal, o mag-iskedyul ng pautay-utay na pagde-deliber na hindi kasabay ng milling season, habang pino-proseso pa ang paggawa ng mga lokal na abono para sa pang-matagalang programa para rito.