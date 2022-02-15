WISCONSIN, February 16 - An Act to create 118.072 and 120.12 (15m) of the statutes; Relating to: a parental opt-out from face covering requirements in school buildings and on school grounds and requiring school boards to offer pupils a full-time, in-person option. (FE)
Status: A - Education
AB995 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2022-02-15
