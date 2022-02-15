AB972 in Asm: Commissioner of Insurance report received pursuant to s.601.423(2), Wisconsin Statutes - 2022-02-15
WISCONSIN, February 16 - An Act to amend 632.85 (title) and 632.85 (3); and to create 632.85 (1) (d) and 632.851 of the statutes; Relating to: prior authorization for coverage of physical therapy and other services under health plans.
Status: A - Health
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|2/15/2022 Asm.
|Commissioner of Insurance report received pursuant to s.601.423(2), Wisconsin Statutes
History
|2/9/2022 Asm.
|Introduced by Representative VanderMeer; cosponsored by Senator Testin
|739
|2/9/2022 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Health
|739
|2/15/2022 Asm.
