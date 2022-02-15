Submit Release
AB227 in Asm: Placed on calendar 2-17-2022 by Committee on Rules - 2022-02-15

WISCONSIN, February 16 - An Act to create 66.1105 (6) (a) 19., 66.1105 (6) (am) 2. n. and 66.1105 (6) (am) 2. o. of the statutes; Relating to: extending the time during which tax increments may be allocated and expenditures for project costs may be made for Tax Incremental District Number 2 in the city of Wisconsin Dells and extending the time during which expenditures for project costs may be made for Tax Incremental District Number 3 in the city of Wisconsin Dells.

Status: A - Calendar

Important Actions (newest first)

