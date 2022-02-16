Duckweed Protein Market is projected to surpass US$ 165.6 Mn, from 2022 to 2032
Duckweed Protein Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Future Market Insights, the overall sales of duckweed protein are expected to reach US$ 71.0 Mn in 2022, exhibiting growth at 8.8% CAGR by the end of 2032.
Health is a key motivator, encouraging people to switch to a plant-based diet. Consumers are willing to switch meat or dairy a few times a week for a broader variety of plant foods if a manufacturer offers a varied diet comprising a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, legumes, and pulses that has higher nutrition than meat.
Hence, the demand for duckweed protein is expected to increase over the forecast period. An increasing number of consumers want merchants and manufacturers to take the lead in expanding their product offerings and becoming more customer-focused. This initiative has been noticed, particularly in wealthy countries. The overall number ofnew product launches in the duckweed protein market.
Labeling has become a significant component of this transition process, with producers promoting and labelling their products to make them appear more desirable and appealing to consumers.
Get a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14290
Key Takeaways from the Duckweed Protein Market Study:
The global duckweed protein market is projected to surpass US$ 165.6 Mn, registering compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2022 to 2032.
The U.S. is estimated to account for more than 77.9% in the North America market in 2021 owing to the increased consumption of plant based protein.
China is estimated to account for nearly 54.2% of the East Asia market share in 2021, driven by increased use of duckweed protein in beverages.
Germany is expected to dominate the Europe duckweed protein market, holding a market share of 22.5% in 2021
“With growing consumption of plant-based protein and rising vegan trend, the demand for high protein food such as duckweed is accelerating across the globe.” said a lead analyst at FMI.
Request a Complete TOC of this Report with figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-14290
Who is winning?
Plant-based protein products are expected to see an increase in demand, especially from the fitness industry, according to Future Market Insights. Hence, key players are likely to enhance their manufacturing capacity and capabilities by embracing cutting-edge technologies.
Some of the leading companies offering duckweed protein are Parabel USA Inc., Pontus Water Lentils, Barentz B.V., Hinoman, Ltd, Plantible Foods, Inc. Lempro Inc., Seta Organics and others.
Get Valuable Insights into Duckweed Protein Market
FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the duckweed protein market presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from (2022-2032). The study discloses compelling insights on the demand for duckweed protein based on form (fresh and dried), based on species (wolffiella, spirodela, lemna, landoltia& wolffia), based on end use application (food processing, animal & fish feed and others (applied research, biofuel, etc) food processing further includes (protein/dieatary supplements, energy bars, snacks & salads, beverages, and others) across seven major regions.
Have Any Questions Regarding Duckweed Protein Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14290
About FMI
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth.
Contact Us:
Future Market Insights
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/duckweed-protein-market
Debashish Roy
Future Market Insights
+1 8455795705
email us here