Liquid Packaging Market Size USD 537.45 Billion By 2030 At CAGR 4.49% | Fatpos Global

Global Liquid Packaging to surpass USD 537.45 billion by 2030 from USD 346.26 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 4.49 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Global Liquid Packaging Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 537.45 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 4.49 % between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, Liquid packaging is extensively used among various end-user industries owing to its properties such as tear scuff and heat resistance, loss of moisture, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, technological advancements in packaging standards, escalating demand for packaged food and FMCG, increasing e-commerce activities, and high demand for sustainable and lightweight packaging stimulate the growth of the Global liquid packaging market.

“Consumers are seeking environment-friendly packaging options, which is expected to be a major factor to boost the demand for liquid packaging. Moreover, the recyclability of cardboard items lowers the cost of urban waste and long-term production. Aseptic cartons are primarily made of paperboard, with thin layers of plastic and aluminum. Such type of cartons is helpful in preserving the food for a long period of time even without adding any preservatives. In addition to this, in the beverage industry aseptic packaging is highly used since these cartons remove the need for preservatives and make sure that the food is preserved for a long period of time.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Get Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-615

Note- This report sample includes

• Brief Introduction to the research report.

• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

• Research methodology

• Key Player mentioned in the report

• Data presentation

• Market Taxonomy

• Size & Share Analysis

• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

(Get fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)

Global Liquid Packaging: Key Players

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Akzo Nobel N. V.

• Mondi Plc.

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Bobst Group SA

• Borealis AG

• LyondellBasell

• Adam Pack S.A.

• Comar Inc.,

• Elopak Inc.,

• Evergreen Packaging Inc.,

• Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Packaging is the safety technology to protect products for storage, distribution, sale, and use. Liquid packaging is a packaging technique which is done to protect the consumables like food, beverages, and liquids from damage during transportation and storage and from microbial contamination. For proper transportation and long-term storage selection of liquid packaging is vital. Liquid packaging includes rigid and flexible packaging formats. Rigid packaging consists bottles and containers and flexible packaging includes squeezable tubes, films, bag-on-box, cartons, and stand-up pouches. Liquid packaging helps to preserve the product's freshness and plays a crucial role in preserving the product from moisture. Liquid packaging provides improved shell life, elevated recyclability, high eco-friendliness, and convenience for transport.

Up to 25% Discount, Inquiry Now: https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-615

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Global Liquid Packaging market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2020-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Packaging Type into Flexible and Rigid. By Technique the market is bifurcated into Aseptic Liquid Packaging, Blow Molding, and Form Fill Seal Technology. By Packaging Material, the market is bifurcated into Resin, Glass, Paper, and Others. By Application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Beauty & Personal Care, Household Care, and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-615

Liquid Packaging Segments:

By Packaging Type

• Flexible

• Rigid

By Technique

• Aseptic Liquid Packaging

• Blow Molding

• Form Fill Seal Technology

By Packaging Material

• Resin

• Glass

• Paper

• Others

By Application

• Food & Beverage

• Pharmaceutical

• Beauty & Personal Care

• Household Care

• Others

Related Reports

• Global Tinplate Packaging Market

• Global Food Automation Market

About US

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.