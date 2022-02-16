Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 12% during 2021-2026

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

The global neurorehabilitation devices market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Neurorehabilitation Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The global neurorehabilitation devices market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026. Neurorehabilitation devices are utilized for examining the brain and central nervous system (CNS) in healthcare settings. These tools aid in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases or injury to the CNS of an individual. They are widely employed by medical professionals for facilitating motor skills using wearable devices, brain-computer interfaces and non-invasive brain stimulators. They also actively work towards assisting patients to recover from several neurological disorders, including cardiovascular stroke and Parkinson’s disease.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing incidences of neurological disorders among the masses. With the growing geriatric population that is more susceptible to develop these ailments, there has been a rising demand for modern and advanced neurorehabilitation devices across the globe. The market is further driven by the widespread integration of these devices with robotics, virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI). Also, the escalating usage of novel multi-electrode stimulation in the treatment of spinal cord injuries is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Biometrics Ltd, Bioness Inc.

• Bionik Laboratories Corp

• BioXtreme Ltd.

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Ectron Ltd

• Ekso Bionics

• Hocoma AG (DIH International Limited)

• Kinestica

• Kinova Inc.

• Medtronic plc

• Saebo Inc

• Tyromotion GmbH

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, application and end use.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Neurorobotic Devices

• Wearable Devices

• Non-Invasive Stimulators

• Brain-Computer Interface

Breakup by Application:

• Stroke

• Multiple Sclerosis

• Parkinson's Disease

• Cerebral Palsy

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Cognitive Care Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

