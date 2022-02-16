United States Portable Generator Market Share 2021-2026: Industry Size, Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Portable Generator Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the United States portable generator market reached a value of US$ 1.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A portable generator is a reliable energy source that is compact in size and easy to use. It consists of an internal combustion engine, alternator, starter, fuel tank, and outlets that are assembled onto a metal frame in a single unit. Since it is an essential source of emergency power, it is widely deployed across hospitals, restaurants, commercial complexes, shops, homes, and construction sites to provide temporary backup electricity during power outages.

The market in the United States is majorly driven by the rising need for backup power during outages. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of dual fuel portable generators by end users is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, a significant rise in construction activities across the region is also providing an impetus to the market growth. Since these generators are extensively deployed across the construction site to power construction tools and equipment in an efficient and uninterrupted manner, this is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Some of the other factors favorably impacting the market growth across the country include rapid technological advancements, including the advent of twin-cylinder technology, and the introduction of product variants that run on biofuels.

United States Portable Generator Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the united states portable generator market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the united states portable generator market on the basis of fuel type, application, power output and region.

Breakup by Fuel Type:

Portable Diesel Generators

Portable Gas Generators

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructure

Breakup by Power Output:

Less than 3 kW

3-10kW

More than 10kW

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

