EEG And EMG Equipment Market Report 2021-26: Size, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast – IMARC Group
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “EEG And EMG Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global EEG and EMG equipment market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.
Electroencephalogram (EEG) equipment examines the electrical activity of the brain. It includes several components, such as filters, analog, electrodes, and amplifiers to digital converter to record brain wave patterns and transmit the data. EEG equipment aids in diagnosing conditions, including seizures, head injuries, epilepsy, dizziness, headaches, brain tumors, sleep disorders, etc. Electromyography (EMG) equipment assists in evaluating the electrical movement in skeletal muscles. It involves cables that attach various electrodes to a signal amplifier, recorder, speaker, oscilloscope, etc. EMG is performed to discover the existence, location, and magnitude of nerve and muscle damage.
The increasing incidences of neurological disorders and the rising geriatric population are primarily driving the EEG and EMG equipment market across the globe. Furthermore, EEG and EMG equipment are safe, non-invasive, painless, and require lesser time in testing, which is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the expanding healthcare infrastructures, along with the rising awareness towards early diagnostics and testing of several neurological ailments, are further augmenting the global market. Additionally, the introduction of compact and digitally advanced product variants is expected to fuel the EEG and EMG equipment market over the forecasted period.
EEG And EMG Equipment Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global EEG And EMG equipment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Allengers Medical Systems Limited
Cadwell Industries Inc.
Compumedics Limited (D & DJ Burton Holdings Pty Ltd.)
Electrical Geodesics Inc. (MagstimEGI)
General Electric Company
Masimo Corporation
Medtronic Plc
Natus Medical Incorporated
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Zynex Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global EEG And EMG equipment market on the basis of type, modality, application and region.
Breakup by Type:
Electroencephalography
Electromyography
Breakup by Modality:
Standalone
Portable
Breakup by Application:
Hospitals and Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Research Institutes
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
