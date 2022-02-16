EEG And EMG Equipment Market Report 2021-26: Size, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast – IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “EEG And EMG Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global EEG and EMG equipment market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Electroencephalogram (EEG) equipment examines the electrical activity of the brain. It includes several components, such as filters, analog, electrodes, and amplifiers to digital converter to record brain wave patterns and transmit the data. EEG equipment aids in diagnosing conditions, including seizures, head injuries, epilepsy, dizziness, headaches, brain tumors, sleep disorders, etc. Electromyography (EMG) equipment assists in evaluating the electrical movement in skeletal muscles. It involves cables that attach various electrodes to a signal amplifier, recorder, speaker, oscilloscope, etc. EMG is performed to discover the existence, location, and magnitude of nerve and muscle damage.

The increasing incidences of neurological disorders and the rising geriatric population are primarily driving the EEG and EMG equipment market across the globe. Furthermore, EEG and EMG equipment are safe, non-invasive, painless, and require lesser time in testing, which is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the expanding healthcare infrastructures, along with the rising awareness towards early diagnostics and testing of several neurological ailments, are further augmenting the global market. Additionally, the introduction of compact and digitally advanced product variants is expected to fuel the EEG and EMG equipment market over the forecasted period.

EEG And EMG Equipment Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global EEG And EMG equipment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Allengers Medical Systems Limited

Cadwell Industries Inc.

Compumedics Limited (D & DJ Burton Holdings Pty Ltd.)

Electrical Geodesics Inc. (MagstimEGI)

General Electric Company

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Natus Medical Incorporated

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Zynex Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global EEG And EMG equipment market on the basis of type, modality, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

Electroencephalography

Electromyography

Breakup by Modality:

Standalone

Portable

Breakup by Application:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

