Oil and Gas Drill Bit Market Size, Revenue, Outlook To Reach USD 10.52 Billion By 2028

Increasing exploration, production activities from unconventional oil & gas fields & directional drilling activities are key factors for growth of market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Oil And Gas Drill Bit Market size is expected to reach USD 10.52 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rapid increase in shale gas exploration and production activities and increasing demand for more efficient and suitable drilling bits that can operate on unconventional rock formations. In addition, increasing drilling and exploration activities across onshore and offshore oilfields has been boosting demand for drill bits and this is expected to further fuel revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. Increasing global demand for energy due to rapidly increasing global population and fast-paced industrialization and urbanization have further increased need for oil and gas exploration and production activities and this is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead.

Drill bits are an essential component of drilling operations and are generally used to remove large rocks or hard materials to create holes for drilling oil and gas wells. These tools are rotating apparatus that are created from hardest materials and have sharp textures that can efficiently cut into rocks and sediments. They are commonly known as rock bit or bit and are divided into two main types, roller-cone drill bits and fixed cutter drill bits, based on their cutting mechanism. Advancements in manufacturing technology and application of novel materials in production processes of drill bits is expected to further drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Increasing directional drilling activities and increasing shift towards natural gas and renewable energy sources have boosted E&P activities from unconventional resources and this is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. However, increasing volatility in prices in oil and gas industry and increasing incidence of hole deviation and loss of circulation are expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Key companies profiled in the report:

Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Atlas Copco, Varel International, Inc., Torquado Drilling Accessories Inc., Tercel Oilfield Products, Scientific Drilling, Palmer Bit Company, International Diamond Services, Inc., and C&H Bit Company.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Roller-cone drill bit segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to their cost-efficiency and suitability for soft and conventional rock formations as compared to other downhole tools.

Onshore application segment revenue is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period owing to rapid increase in onshore exploration and production activities on onshore oilfields. In addition, rising shale gas exploration to cater to growing demand for energy and clean fuel is expected to further boost revenue growth of this segment.

North America is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period owing to increasing E&P activities, the advent of shale gas and tight oil, and increasing demand for crude oil and natural gas.

Global Oil and Gas Drill Bit Market Scope:

Global Oil and Gas Drill Bit Market Product Segmentation:

Roller-cone

Milled-tooth Bits

Tungsten Carbide Inserts

Fixed Cutter

PDC

Natural/synthetic Diamond Cutters

Global Oil and Gas Drill Bit Market Application Outlook:

Onshore

Offshore

Regions covered in the report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

