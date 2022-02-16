Europe Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Market 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Europe non-alcoholic wine and beer market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Non-alcoholic wine and beer, also known as a virgin drink or near-beer, is a type of temperance drink, which is made without the use of alcohol or with alcohol content reduced to almost zero. It is primarily being fermented using malt, water, yeast, and hop. Non-alcoholic wine and beer are healthier alternatives as they eliminate the inebriating effects of alcohol and offers similar texture and taste as their alcohol-based counterparts. The beverages also aid in reducing stress, maintaining health, and boosting energy.
The significant shift toward the consumption of beverages with low alcohol content and the increasing awareness regarding the adverse effects of alcohol consumption are prime factors driving the market growth across Europe. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases is acting as another contributing factor driving the market growth. Other factors, such as the continual launch of organic product variants, are creating a positive outlook for the market across Europe.
Europe Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the europe non-alcoholic wine and beer market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Bayerische Staatsbrauerei Weihenstephan
Big Drop Brewing Company Limited
Carlsberg A/S
Domaines Pierre Chavin
Halewood Artisanal Spirits Plc
Heineken N.V.
Krombacher Brauerei Bernhard Schadeberg GmbH & Co.
MPK, AO
Privatbrauerei Erdinger Weißbräu Werner Brombach Gmbh
Rodinný pivovar BERNARD a.s.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the europe non-alcoholic wine and beer market on the basis of product type, process, raw material, flavour, packaging type, distribution channel and country.
Breakup by Product Type:
Beer
Wine
Breakup by Process:
Limited Fermentation
Dealcoholisation
Breakup by Raw Material:
Malted Grains\Barley
Apple\Berries\Cherries
Grapes
Hops
Yeast
Others
Breakup by Flavour:
Unflavoured
Flavoured
Breakup by Packaging Type:
Glass Bottles
Tins
Plastic Bottles
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Restaurants & Bars
Specialty Stores
On-Trade
Online
Others
Breakup by Country:
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Czech Republic
Netherlands
Others
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
