Europe Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Market 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Europe Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the Europe non-alcoholic wine and beer market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Non-alcoholic wine and beer, also known as a virgin drink or near-beer, is a type of temperance drink, which is made without the use of alcohol or with alcohol content reduced to almost zero. It is primarily being fermented using malt, water, yeast, and hop. Non-alcoholic wine and beer are healthier alternatives as they eliminate the inebriating effects of alcohol and offers similar texture and taste as their alcohol-based counterparts. The beverages also aid in reducing stress, maintaining health, and boosting energy.

The significant shift toward the consumption of beverages with low alcohol content and the increasing awareness regarding the adverse effects of alcohol consumption are prime factors driving the market growth across Europe. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases is acting as another contributing factor driving the market growth. Other factors, such as the continual launch of organic product variants, are creating a positive outlook for the market across Europe.

Europe Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the europe non-alcoholic wine and beer market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Bayerische Staatsbrauerei Weihenstephan

Big Drop Brewing Company Limited

Carlsberg A/S

Domaines Pierre Chavin

Halewood Artisanal Spirits Plc

Heineken N.V.

Krombacher Brauerei Bernhard Schadeberg GmbH & Co.

MPK, AO

Privatbrauerei Erdinger Weißbräu Werner Brombach Gmbh

Rodinný pivovar BERNARD a.s.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the europe non-alcoholic wine and beer market on the basis of product type, process, raw material, flavour, packaging type, distribution channel and country.

Breakup by Product Type:

Beer

Wine

Breakup by Process:

Limited Fermentation

Dealcoholisation

Breakup by Raw Material:

Malted Grains\Barley

Apple\Berries\Cherries

Grapes

Hops

Yeast

Others

Breakup by Flavour:

Unflavoured

Flavoured

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Glass Bottles

Tins

Plastic Bottles

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Restaurants & Bars

Specialty Stores

On-Trade

Online

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Czech Republic

Netherlands

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

