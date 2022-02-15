Updated with Video Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) Offenses in the Fourth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) offenses that occurred on February 14, 2022, in the Fourth District.

In each offense, the suspects entered a business and approached an employee. One of the suspects produced a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. The employee complied and the suspects fled the scene. The offenses are listed below.

At approximately 6:26 pm, 400 block of Shepherd Street, Northwest. CCN: 22021718

At approximately 7:30 pm, 4400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22021737

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/ggEHOuB9bJg

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.