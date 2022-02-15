Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1100 Block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, in the 1100 of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast.

At approximately 11:02 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 46 year-old Kendra Watts, of Forestville, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

