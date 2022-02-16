Oleoresin Market Report, Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

Oleoresin Market

IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Oleoresin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Oleoresin Market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Oleoresin is a semi-solid mixture of oil and resin obtained through the solvent extraction process. It prevents microbial contamination and provides heat stability, longer shelf life, and cost-efficiency. As a result, it is widely utilized as a coloring agent in cheese, butter, cereals, jams and jellies. Oleoresin is also used to prepare medicines, soaps, candles, and hair lotions around the world.

At present, there is an increase in the consumption of ready-to-eat (RTE) and fast-food items worldwide on account of sedentary lifestyles and inflating income levels. This represents one of the significant factors contributing to market growth. Besides this, oleoresin finds application in emulsified processed meats, sauces, sweets, spice mixtures, orange juices. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases among individuals is favorably influencing the product demand due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The market is also driven by the considerably expanding agriculture sector, wherein oleoresin is used as a natural colorant.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Akay Natural Ingredients Private Limited

• Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd.

• AVT Natural Products Limited

• Bioprex Labs

• Gurjar Phytochem Pvt. Ltd.

• Jean GAZIGNAIRE S.A.S.

• Kalsec Inc.

• Kancor Ingredients Ltd

• Plant Lipids

• Synthite Industries Ltd

• Universal Oleoresins

Oleoresin Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product and application.

Breakup by Product:

• Paprika

• Black Pepper

• Capsicum

• Turmeric

• Ginger

• Garlic

• Onion

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Flavors

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

