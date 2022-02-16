CAGR 21% | Global DevOps Market Impelled by Widespread Adoption of Business Automation Processes

Devops Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “DevOps Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios. The global DevOps market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 21% during 2021-2026. DevOps includes the combination of development and operations that facilitates collaboration, integration, communication and automation. These solutions help in bringing software development and IT operations together for increasing an organization’s speed to deliver applications and streamline software development with IT operations. Its deployment makes the entire process more efficient and expedites time-to-market. As a result, it is widely utilized by various sectors, such as retail, banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), IT and telecommunication, healthcare, and others.

Get Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.imarcgroup.com/devops-market/requestsample

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

Detailed analysis of the global market share

Market Segmentation by type, deployment model, organization size, tools and industry vertical

Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

Latest industry trends and developments

Competitive Landscape for DevOps market

Strategies of major players and product offerings

Global DevOps Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the widespread adoption of automated software solutions by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Due to the flexibility, agility, and fast application delivery offered by devOps, it is gaining prominence across the corporate sector. Moreover, the growing integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) with devOps is significantly contributing to market growth. Besides this, rapid digitization, increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) and continuous improvements in network infrastructure are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Players Included in Global DevOps Market Research Report:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

CA Technologies

Google

Cisco Systems

Amazon Web Services

Cigniti Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

EMC Corporation

VersionOne

Micro Focus

Puppet

Red Hat

GitLab

Chef Software

Docker Inc.

Atlassian

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at: https://www.imarcgroup.com/devops-market

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key market segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type:

Solutions

Services

Market Breakup by Deployment Model:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Medium-Sized Enterprises

Small-Sized Enterprises

Market Breakup by Tools:

Development Tools

Testing Tools

Operation Tools

Market Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Telecommunications and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government and Public Sector

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

TOC for the Global DevOps Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global DevOps Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Other Report:

Camping Tent Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/camping-tent-market

Cosmetic Laser Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cosmetic-laser-market

Roofing Materials Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/roofing-materials-market

Sheet Face Mask Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sheet-face-mask-market

Luxury Travel Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/luxury-travel-market

Cybersecurity Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cybersecurity-market

Microgreens Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/microgreens-market

Smart Airport Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-airport-market

India Baby Care Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-baby-care-products-market

India Lithium-Ion Battery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-lithium-ion-battery-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.