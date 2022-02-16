CAGR 21% | Global DevOps Market Impelled by Widespread Adoption of Business Automation Processes
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “DevOps Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios. The global DevOps market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 21% during 2021-2026. DevOps includes the combination of development and operations that facilitates collaboration, integration, communication and automation. These solutions help in bringing software development and IT operations together for increasing an organization’s speed to deliver applications and streamline software development with IT operations. Its deployment makes the entire process more efficient and expedites time-to-market. As a result, it is widely utilized by various sectors, such as retail, banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), IT and telecommunication, healthcare, and others.
Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:
Detailed analysis of the global market share
Market Segmentation by type, deployment model, organization size, tools and industry vertical
Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value
Latest industry trends and developments
Competitive Landscape for DevOps market
Strategies of major players and product offerings
Global DevOps Market Trends:
The global market is majorly driven by the widespread adoption of automated software solutions by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Due to the flexibility, agility, and fast application delivery offered by devOps, it is gaining prominence across the corporate sector. Moreover, the growing integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) with devOps is significantly contributing to market growth. Besides this, rapid digitization, increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) and continuous improvements in network infrastructure are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Players Included in Global DevOps Market Research Report:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
CA Technologies
Google
Cisco Systems
Amazon Web Services
Cigniti Technologies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
EMC Corporation
VersionOne
Micro Focus
Puppet
Red Hat
GitLab
Chef Software
Docker Inc.
Atlassian
COVID-19 Impact Overview:
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Key market segmentation:
Market Breakup by Type:
Solutions
Services
Market Breakup by Deployment Model:
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market Breakup by Organization Size:
Large Enterprises
Medium-Sized Enterprises
Small-Sized Enterprises
Market Breakup by Tools:
Development Tools
Testing Tools
Operation Tools
Market Breakup by Industry Vertical:
Telecommunications and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Retail
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Government and Public Sector
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
TOC for the Global DevOps Market Research Report:
Preface
Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
Introduction
Global DevOps Market
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Price Analysis
Competitive Landscape
