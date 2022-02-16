Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market Growth USD 12930 million by 2028 | Regional Analysis, Key Players, Opportunities, Challenges, Types, Applications | Research by Absolute Reports
The global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware market size is estimated to be worth US$ 8680.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 12930 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.9% during the review period.
Mining is the process of adding transaction records to Bitcoin's public ledger of past transactions (and a "mining rig" is a colloquial metaphor for a single computer system that performs the necessary computations for "mining". This ledger of past transactions is called the block chain as it is a chain of blocks. The blockchain serves to confirm transactions to the rest of the network as having taken place. Bitcoin nodes use the blockchain to distinguish legitimate Bitcoin transactions from attempts to re-spend coins that have already been spent elsewhere.
- BitMain Technologies Holding
- Canaan Creative
- Halong Mining
- Advanced Micro Devices
- Baikal Miner
- Bitfury Group
- Innosilicon
- ASICMiner
- Ebang Communication
Segment by Type
- ASIC Miner
- GPU Mining Rig
- Others
Segment by Application
- Enterprise
- Personal
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2017-2028
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2022-2028
