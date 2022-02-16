pH Meters Market Share 2021: Global Industry Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “pH Meters Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global pH meters market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ph-meters-market/requestsample

A pH meter represents an electric-powered device used to measure hydrogen-ion activity in a solution. It consists of a temperature sensor and a voltmeter attached to an electrode. pH meters assess the pH reading of a sample solution, comparing it to a reference solution with a defined pH. They are gaining popularity in the food and beverage industry for the pH value analysis of dairy products, such as curds, cheese, yogurts, etc. They are also used to check the water quality in municipal wastewater systems and swimming pools.

Elevating levels of industrialization are resulting in increasing water pollution levels across the globe. Consequently, governing agencies across numerous countries are investing in water treatment facilities to combat the growing scarcity of potable water. This is one of the major factors driving the pH meter market. Moreover, changing dietary patterns and the hectic schedules of consumers are increasing the usage of packaged and convenience food products, further providing thrust to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising incidences of medical illnesses are influencing the product demand in the pharmaceutical industry for evaluating the acidity and alkalinity of drugs. Besides this, the escalating utilization of pH meters in the agricultural sector to measure the pH of the soil is also expected to catalyze market growth over the forecast period.

pH Meters Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global pH meters market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

ESICO INTERNATIONAL

Hanna Instruments

Jenco Instruments Inc

Metrohm AG

Mettler Toledo

Omega Engineering Inc. (Spectris plc)

Panomex Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global pH meters market on the basis of product, type, end use and region.

Breakup by Product:

Bench Top pH Meters

Portable pH Meters

Continuous pH Meters

Others

Breakup by Type:

Digital

Manual

Breakup by End Use:

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Environmental Research

Pollution Control

Food Science

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ph-meters-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Laboratory Informatics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/laboratory-informatics-market

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bioanalytical-testing-services-market

Safety Needles Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/safety-needles-market

Elastomer Infusion Pump Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/elastomer-infusion-pump-market

Industrial Microbiology Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-microbiology-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.