pH Meters Market Share 2021: Global Industry Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “pH Meters Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global pH meters market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
A pH meter represents an electric-powered device used to measure hydrogen-ion activity in a solution. It consists of a temperature sensor and a voltmeter attached to an electrode. pH meters assess the pH reading of a sample solution, comparing it to a reference solution with a defined pH. They are gaining popularity in the food and beverage industry for the pH value analysis of dairy products, such as curds, cheese, yogurts, etc. They are also used to check the water quality in municipal wastewater systems and swimming pools.
Elevating levels of industrialization are resulting in increasing water pollution levels across the globe. Consequently, governing agencies across numerous countries are investing in water treatment facilities to combat the growing scarcity of potable water. This is one of the major factors driving the pH meter market. Moreover, changing dietary patterns and the hectic schedules of consumers are increasing the usage of packaged and convenience food products, further providing thrust to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising incidences of medical illnesses are influencing the product demand in the pharmaceutical industry for evaluating the acidity and alkalinity of drugs. Besides this, the escalating utilization of pH meters in the agricultural sector to measure the pH of the soil is also expected to catalyze market growth over the forecast period.
pH Meters Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global pH meters market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Emerson Electric Co.
ESICO INTERNATIONAL
Hanna Instruments
Jenco Instruments Inc
Metrohm AG
Mettler Toledo
Omega Engineering Inc. (Spectris plc)
Panomex Inc.
PerkinElmer Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global pH meters market on the basis of product, type, end use and region.
Breakup by Product:
Bench Top pH Meters
Portable pH Meters
Continuous pH Meters
Others
Breakup by Type:
Digital
Manual
Breakup by End Use:
Pharmaceuticals
Biotechnology
Environmental Research
Pollution Control
Food Science
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
