Liz Robertson, Interior Designer, Named as One of L.A.’s Most Fascinating People for 2022

“We're honored to include Liz Robertson into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liz Robertson, acclaimed interior designer, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “100 MOST FASCINATING PEOPLE IN LOS ANGELES - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Liz Robertson into our BoLAA family."

Liz had aspired to be an interior designer since she was a kid. Because of her client-centered approach, she is able to work in a wide range of design styles. Her joy derives from hearing that a final product is not only beautiful, but also functional and helpful.

Her strengths include project coordination for commercial and residential projects from conception to completion, as well as dedication to excellence to distinguish your space and ensure accuracy throughout the design process. Her goal is to create interior environments that are as unique and original as the clients she has the privilege of working with.

She is the Co-founder of Robertson + Rocha, a business whose purpose is to create harmonious environments for their clients, environments that promote leisure and productivity, comfort and progression. Her company creates therapeutic environments that reflect and appreciate the variety of locations, styles, and daily routines. Also her specialties include concept design, CAD drawings, project management, furniture list and specifications, photo realistic 3D visuals, and those are only a few to name.