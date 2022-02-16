Nighttime closure of mauka lanes of Kaahumanu Avenue to restore area affected by water main break

Main, News Posted on Feb 15, 2022 in Highways News

KAHULUI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the closure of all three of the mauka (Paia bound) lanes of East Kaahumanu Avenue between Wharf Street and Puunene Avenue on Friday, Feb. 18, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Traffic in both directions will be maintained through contraflow in one of the Wailuku bound lanes.

Motorists are advised that during the nighttime work hours, left turns will not be allowed out of the Long’s parking lot onto Kaahumanu Avenue. Wharf Street will be restricted to right turns onto Wailuku bound Kaahumanu.

HDOT appreciates the patience and understanding of Kahului highway users during the work to restore the roadway affected by a previous water main break.

