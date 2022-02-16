Automotive Connectors Market 2022-27: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast-IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automotive Connectors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global automotive connectors market reached a value of US$ 12.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.94% during 2022-2027.

We are constantly tracing and assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry. These influences have been covered in our report as significant market contributors.

The expanding automobile sector, increasing levels of urbanization, and improving consumer living standards are driving the global automotive connector market. Furthermore, the rising prominence of high-end infotainment and audio systems is augmenting the adoption of electronic components, which is contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the emergence of hybrid and autonomous vehicles with numerous innovative features, such as park assistance and departure warning systems, and adaptive front lighting, is providing a thrust to the global market. Moreover, several regional manufacturers are utilizing heat-resistant and lightweight materials for wiring harnesses, which is expected to cater to the global automotive connector market over the forecasted period.

• TE Connectivity

• Aptiv

• Formerly Delphi Automotive PLC

• Yazaki Corporation

• Molex Incorporated

• Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

• Amphenol Corporation

• Japan Aviation Electronics

• Luxshare Precision

• JST Manufacturing

• Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.

• Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd.

• AVX Corporation

• Kyocera Corporation

• Rosenberger

• Hu Lane Associate Inc

• Samtec

• Lumberg Holding

Breakup by Connection Type:

• Wire to Wire Connection

• Wire to Board Connection

• Board to Board Connection

Breakup by Connector Type:

• PCB Connectors

• IC Connectors

• RF Connectors

• Fiber Optic Connectors

• Others

Breakup by System Type:

• Sealed Connector System

• Unsealed Connector System

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

o Light Commercial Vehicles

o Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Electric Vehicles

Breakup by Application:

• Body Control and Interiors

• Safety and Security System

• Engine Control and Cooling System

• Fuel and Emission Control

• Infotainment

• Navigation & Instrumentation

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

