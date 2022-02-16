Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,167 in the last 365 days.

Global Agro Textiles Market 2021-2026: Industry Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Agro Textiles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global agro textiles market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/agro-textiles-market/requestsample

Agro textiles are utilized in farming, animal husbandry, and horticulture for shading, protecting livestock, extending the growing season, weed and insect control, etc. Sunscreens, harvesting nets, mulch mats, bird net windshields, hail protection nets, etc., are some of the commonly used product variants. Agro textiles provide various advantages, such as strength, porosity, stiffness, biodegradation, sunlight resistance, etc. As a result, these textiles find widespread applications in open fields, shade houses, greenhouses, etc., for preventing crop damage from harsh environmental conditions.

Increasing challenges faced by farmers to improve the overall yield in the agriculture sector is one of the primary factors propelling the market for agro textiles globally. Moreover, due to the declining arable land area and increasing food insecurities, the government bodies across numerous countries are encouraging the adoption of hi-tech farming techniques. Additionally, growing environmental concerns are resulting in the emerging trend of sustainable farming and the introduction of landfill legislations. In line with this, natural fiber-based, agro textiles that protect crops from solar radiation, reduce the need for fertilizers, prevent desiccation, etc., are also gaining traction worldwide. Apart from this, the growing focus on developing smart, high-performance materials utilizing modern technologies is anticipated to further bolster the agro textiles market growth over the forecasted period.

Agro Textiles Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global agro textiles market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

B&V Agro Irrigation Co.
Beaulieu Technical Textiles
Belton Industries, Inc.
Capatex Ltd.
Diatex
Hy-Tex (U.K.) Ltd.
Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing) Co. Ltd.
Neo Corp International Limited
SRF Limited
Zhongshan Hongjun Nonwovens Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global agro textiles market on the basis of product, application and region.

Breakup by Product:

Shade-nets
Mulch-mats
Anti-hail Nets and Bird Protection Nets
Fishing Nets
Others

Breakup by Application:

Agriculture
Horticulture and Floriculture
Aquaculture
Others

Breakup by Region:

North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure https://www.imarcgroup.com/agro-textiles-market

Key highlights of the report:            

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

North America Seeds Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-seeds-market

Rice Seed Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rice-seed-market

Agricultural Fumigants Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/agricultural-fumigants-market

Food Authenticity Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-authenticity-market

LPG Vaporizer Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/lpg-vaporizer-market

About Us                              

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Global Agro Textiles Market 2021-2026: Industry Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.