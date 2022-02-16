Global Agro Textiles Market 2021-2026: Industry Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Agro Textiles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global agro textiles market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Agro textiles are utilized in farming, animal husbandry, and horticulture for shading, protecting livestock, extending the growing season, weed and insect control, etc. Sunscreens, harvesting nets, mulch mats, bird net windshields, hail protection nets, etc., are some of the commonly used product variants. Agro textiles provide various advantages, such as strength, porosity, stiffness, biodegradation, sunlight resistance, etc. As a result, these textiles find widespread applications in open fields, shade houses, greenhouses, etc., for preventing crop damage from harsh environmental conditions.

Increasing challenges faced by farmers to improve the overall yield in the agriculture sector is one of the primary factors propelling the market for agro textiles globally. Moreover, due to the declining arable land area and increasing food insecurities, the government bodies across numerous countries are encouraging the adoption of hi-tech farming techniques. Additionally, growing environmental concerns are resulting in the emerging trend of sustainable farming and the introduction of landfill legislations. In line with this, natural fiber-based, agro textiles that protect crops from solar radiation, reduce the need for fertilizers, prevent desiccation, etc., are also gaining traction worldwide. Apart from this, the growing focus on developing smart, high-performance materials utilizing modern technologies is anticipated to further bolster the agro textiles market growth over the forecasted period.

Agro Textiles Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global agro textiles market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

B&V Agro Irrigation Co.

Beaulieu Technical Textiles

Belton Industries, Inc.

Capatex Ltd.

Diatex

Hy-Tex (U.K.) Ltd.

Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

Neo Corp International Limited

SRF Limited

Zhongshan Hongjun Nonwovens Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global agro textiles market on the basis of product, application and region.

Breakup by Product:

Shade-nets

Mulch-mats

Anti-hail Nets and Bird Protection Nets

Fishing Nets

Others

Breakup by Application:

Agriculture

Horticulture and Floriculture

Aquaculture

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

