Royalton Barracks / DUI Drugs/ Possession of Crack Cocaine

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2000595

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 02/15/22 1516

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tunbridge Central School

VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs / Possession of Crack Cocaine

ACCUSED: Tiffany Tessier

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/15/2022 at approximately 1516 hours the Vermont State Police were contacted by the Tunbridge Central School. School staff advised that Tiffany Tessier was at the school to pick up her children from school and was upset over an argument she had before coming to the school. Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to the school and interviewed Tessier. While speaking with Tessier Troopers detected signs of impairment. Tessier refused Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI - Drugs. At the conclusion of the processing, Tessier was released with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 04/13/2022 at 8:00AM to answer the charge of DUI -Drugs and possession of Crack Cocaine.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.