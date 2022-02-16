Royalton Barracks / DUI Drugs/ Possession of Crack Cocaine
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2000595
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 02/15/22 1516
INCIDENT LOCATION: Tunbridge Central School
VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs / Possession of Crack Cocaine
ACCUSED: Tiffany Tessier
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/15/2022 at approximately 1516 hours the Vermont State Police were contacted by the Tunbridge Central School. School staff advised that Tiffany Tessier was at the school to pick up her children from school and was upset over an argument she had before coming to the school. Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to the school and interviewed Tessier. While speaking with Tessier Troopers detected signs of impairment. Tessier refused Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI - Drugs. At the conclusion of the processing, Tessier was released with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 04/13/2022 at 8:00AM to answer the charge of DUI -Drugs and possession of Crack Cocaine.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.