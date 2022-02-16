Shaftsbury Barracks- Unlawful Mischief, Driving with a Criminally Suspended License

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3000480

TROOPER: C. Allison

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 02/14/2022 2033

LOCATION: 94 Cardinal Blvd Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief (Misdemeanor), Driving with a Criminally Suspended License

ACCUSED: Oliff J. Russell Jr. (DOB 12/23/1993)

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VICTIM: Heather Osgood

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/14/2022 at approximately 2033 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury received a complaint from Heather Osgood (29) regarding property damage to the fence in her yard. Osgood alleged that it was her ex-boyfriend, Oliff J. Russell Jr. (DOB 12/13/1993). It was known that Russell Jr. had several prior criminal charges stemming from his actions toward Osgood in recent years. While conducting a follow up investigation at Osgood’s residence, Russell Jr. drove near her house and left the trailer park abruptly upon seeing cruisers at the scene. Officers from the Williamstown, Massachusetts Police Department reported that Russell Jr. was involved in a motor vehicle crash in their city, less than one mile from the Vermont-Massachusetts border. Williamstown PD reported that Russell Jr. fled the scene on foot. Through investigation, it was found that Russell Jr. visited Osgood’s residence at least twice over the course of three hours to continue his destruction of Osgood’s fence with his vehicle and was doing so with a criminally suspended operator’s license. Osgood was later found at Southern Vermont Medical Center receiving treatment for injuries he sustained in the crash and charged with one count of Unlawful Mischief as well as one count of Operating with a Criminally Suspended License. Osgood’s charges resulted in being lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility following an emergency arrest by Bennington County Probation and Parole.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 04/25/2022

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court

LODGED: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center

Bail: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

Trooper Cody Allison

Vermont State Police

P: (802) 585-5817

Email: cody.allison@vermont.gov