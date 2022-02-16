Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 4300 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in an assault with a dangerous weapon offense that occurred on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, in the 4300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 6:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim then fled the scene. During the assault, one of the suspects used a blunt object. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 22 year-old Shayne Henderson Jr., of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

Additionally, Sixth District Detectives identified Henderson Jr.’s involvement in a Robbery offense that occurred on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in the 4300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, NE. Henderson Jr. was also charged with Robbery.

The Assault with a Dangerous Weapon case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC, currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.