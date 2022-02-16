Submit Release
Global Aptamers Market 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aptamers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global aptamers market reached a value of US$ 4.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Aptamers refer to short, single-stranded DNA and RNA molecules that bind to particular targets such as proteins, carbohydrates, peptides, toxins, live cells, and small molecules. They are discovered with the help of a directed in vitro evolution technique known as systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment (SELEX). It involves large libraries of degenerate oligonucleotides that are iteratively and alternately partitioned for target building. Aptamers are also used for therapeutic purposes as they are nonimmunogenic, highly sensitive, less toxic and have no variation with different preparations compared to antibodies.

The global aptamers market is primarily driven by its growing applications as research agents, diagnostics, biosensors, and biomarkers. In addition, the growing prevalence of life-threatening diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and AIDs, has also resulted in the development of new and effective detection assays based on aptamer therapy. Moreover, the increasing number of small-scale startups and extensive investments by government organizations to support clinical investigations are contributing to the market growth. Besides this, advancements in technology have enabled manufacturers to introduce next-generation products, such as Ultramers, containing aptamer templates of length up to 200 bases. These factors are anticipated to provide a positive outlook to the market in the coming years.

Aptamers Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global aptamers market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Aptagen LLC
Aptamer Group
Aptamer Sciences Inc.
Aptus Biotech S.L.
Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc.
IBA GmbH
Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. (Kaneka Corporation)
NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc.
NOXXON Pharma
SomaLogic Inc.
TriLink BioTechnologies LLC
Vivonics Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global aptamers market on the basis of type, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

Nucleic Acid
Peptide

Breakup by Application:

Diagnostics
Therapeutics
Research and Developments
Others

Breakup by Region:

North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

