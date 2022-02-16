Submit Release
News Search

There were 761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,150 in the last 365 days.

Mecklenburg County Restaurant Owner Charged in State Tax Case

Raleigh, N.C.

A Mecklenburg County businessman has been arrested on felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue. Matt R. Coben, 61, of Boynton Beach, Fla., was charged earlier today with three counts of Embezzlement of State Property.

Arrest warrants allege that Coben, managing member of 7 Branches, LLC dba Growler USA, did assist, or aid and abet the business to embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use, approximately $92,182.48 in North Carolina Sales Tax during the period of Jan. 1, 2016 through Jan. 31, 2019. During this time, Coben was the responsible person of 7 Branches, LLC dba Growler USA and acting as an agent of the State, who was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina Sales Taxes to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Coben appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $50,000 bond. A first appearance is scheduled for tomorrow, Feb. 16, in Wake County District Court in Raleigh.

The charges against Coben resulted from an investigation by a special agent with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Section in Raleigh.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue funds public services benefiting the people of North Carolina. We administer the tax laws and collect the taxes due in an impartial, consistent, secure, and efficient manner.

You just read:

Mecklenburg County Restaurant Owner Charged in State Tax Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.