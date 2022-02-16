Office of the Governor News Release: State secures federal funding for storm recovery efforts on Oʻahu, Maui

Submit Release
HONOLULU – President Joseph R. Biden Jr. today granted the State of Hawaiʻi’s request for a major disaster declaration following December’s severe storms on Oʻahu and Maui, and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas impacted by the storm and the resulting flooding and landslides between Dec. 5 and Dec. 10, 2021.

The declaration triggers the release of federal funds for the following:

  • Assistance with emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster damaged facilities.
  • Assistance for actions taken to prevent or reduce long term risk to life and property from natural hazards.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the state may request additional funding if further assessments find it is warranted.

Last month, Gov. Ige also secured low-interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for residents and business owners on Oʻahu and Maui who were impacted by the severe storms. For more information and to download an application, go to https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.

 

