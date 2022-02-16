Ian Bayne announced he will run for Nye County Clerk in the 2022 Republican primary
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayne vows to fight voter fraud and implement a system in the clerk’s office that will allow citizens to observe the ballot counting and verification procedures. The clerk is responsible for protecting the integrity of the election process.
“I have twenty-three years of experience fighting politicians and the clerk must be not only willing – but able – to stand up against voter fraud,” said Bayne.
“Someone who hasn’t been exposed to the tricks and pressure of politicians will be clueless and useless in protecting the integrity of our vote.”
Bayne, 48, has always been employed in the private sector in both real estate valuation and as a radio talk show host throughout his political career, but is a veteran of political fights going back to 1998 when he launched a state GOP chartered political action committee that promoted conservative candidates in Massachusetts.
Bayne has years of senior level management and small business ownership in the private sector with experience handling government bureaucracies, like HUD and state agencies, going back over twenty years.
He had retired from politics but re-emerged in 2020 when he started No Mask Nevada PAC in response to Governor Sisolak’s mask mandate.
Bayne’s bio appears below and he can be found on the web at www.BayneForClerk.com:
A real estate appraiser by profession, Ian has worked in residential real estate and banking since 2002. He started a residential real estate valuation company in 2004 that employed about a half dozen people and operated until 2009. Before that, he was in hotel management.
While working in the private sector, Ian has also engaged in political efforts to fight for freedom - since 1998.
Ian’s passion in politics comes from his belief that our constitutional form of government was established to restrain the government from intruding on our freedom.
Over the years, Ian never backed down from defending our constitutional rights and always stood up for other Americans who are putting themselves on the line for freedom, often drawing criticism from national liberal elites.
In 1998, Ian formed a state Republican Party chartered PAC at age 26 that grew to 950 donors within a few years, convincing donors like Albert Merck of Merck Pharmaceuticals, Ted Cutler of Sands Corporation, and Ben Cammarata founder of TJ Maxx to help him challenge the Massachusetts state GOP and its liberal policies.
In 2000, Ian held the position of communications director for Jack Robinson, the Republican nominee against U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy, who was a black Harvard-educated attorney attacked by the Republican political establishment.
In 2001, Ian formed a bipartisan effort with some Massachusetts Democrats to launch a statewide media effort to defeat the "primary enforcement" of the seat belt law, which was defeated in the state house after previously narrowly passing.
In 2002, Ian was appointed by Mitt Romney to serve as Middlesex County Coordinator of Romney for Governor 2002 and served briefly in that role, and previously ran the successful ‘draft Romney’ effort to replace liberal-leaning GOP governor Jane Swift with Romney.
From 1998 until 2008, Ian assisted many political campaigns in Massachusetts and Illinois, often embedding himself into campaign structures to help with message and media on a volunteer basis.
In 2014, Ian was a political morning talk show host on WRPW 92.9 FM and WWHP 98.3 FM in central Illinois for three years and held the #1 position in ratings in his market, beating Hannity, Beck, Levin, and Rush’s second and third hours among the Male 25-54 demographic. There, he launched a fight against higher taxes and helped his friend Mike Flynn, the founding editor of Breitbart’s Big Government website, run for congress and stand up to the Republican establishment. He also worked as program director for those stations.
Just as he was getting involved in politics, Ian started a unionization effort with the Laborer’s Union of a hotel owned by a wealthy Democrat party donor who had management that was verbally abusive of staff. While the effort failed at the union vote, all management was replaced and working conditions improved.
Ian grew up very poor and found himself in the very rough neighborhood of Somerville Massachusetts while in his teens. At 19, Ian got in trouble for fighting and had to complete probation. It was then that Ian got a full time job and eventually joined the United States Army National Guard and served also in the reserve component of the U.S. Army from 1997-2003. Ian credits the military for introducing the discipline in his life that turned himself around.
Before politics and real estate, Ian was in hotel food and beverage management in Boston Massachusetts. Later in life, Ian worked as a voiceover talent and member of SAG/AFTRA.
Ian was born in the northside Chicago suburb of Evanston Illinois on Christmas Day 1973. He is a product of War of 1812 veterans from Tennessee who were given land in Illinois in exchange for their service. Ian is only the second generation of his family not to be born on a farm.
He attended UMASS Boston and will graduate from Northwestern California University School of Law in July of 2022 with a juris doctor (J.D.) degree.
Ian moved to Nevada in 2017 and has assisted in various political activities, including helping an old friend from Boston named Chris Arabia win the D.A. race in Nye county in 2018 and starting No Mask Nevada PAC in 2020.
He has also written for national publications such as BizPac Review, Conservative Tribune, and ClashDaily.
Ian is a dedicated husband to his wife Carolyn and a follower of Christ.
Bayne For Clerk
+1 775-419-6888
bayneforclerk@gmail.com