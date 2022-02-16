Blockchain, FinTech Advisory Expert, Ian Scarffe Joins MAH Healthcare (Htrax Coin) Advisory Board
EINPresswire.com/ -- MAH Healthcare (Htrax Coin), a Revolutionary blockchain based Healthcare marketplace, is pleased to announce the addition of Ian Scarffe to its Board of Advisors. As MAH Healthcare (Htrax Coin) continues to attract international attention, Ian brings extensive experience within the Investment and Blockchain markets to support the MAH Healthcare (Htrax Coin) business development process.
MAH Healthcare (Htrax Coin) is preparing to launch its new platform that will be able to connect all stakeholders in healthcare eco system with patient as a centre. The platform provides applications such as teleconsulting, AI based digital doctor, fiat and crypto payments powered by HTRAX coin and hassle-free claim settlements with insurance partners. Fundraising will support ongoing development and scaling as MAH Healthcare (Htrax Coin) begins its global reach.
As a Blockchain expert, Ian is on the advisory board of multi-million-dollar Blockchain start-ups
“As a highly experienced and seasoned Blockchain Advisor, Ian’s expertise will be as asset to MAH Healthcare (Htrax Coin) and its continued global expansion” Mayurkumar Gohel” Founder and Chairman MAH Healthcare Ian Scarffe
Ian Scarffe is a serial entrepreneur, investor and consultant with business experience from around the world.
As a leading entrepreneur, Ian is on a personal mission to develop a culture of entrepreneurship, helping startups achieve their full potential as well as helping to expand existing companies. Ian has founded ‘Binkplus’, a startup incubator in Europe.
Ian is an Independent Expert at the European Commission - Horizon 2020
A leading expert in Startup, Investment, Fintech and Blockchain industries. Ian currently consults and advises for a range of multi-million dollar companies.
Ian’s overall mission is to foster a society of economically independent individuals who are engaged citizens, contributing to the improvement of their communities across the world.
A passion for customer service, wealth of knowledge and vast amounts of hands-on experience in almost every role, means Ian has valuable insight into millions of customers, proving him to be a valuable asset to companies across the globe.
Ian is a Top Global Influencer in Blockchain and Fintech
Top Ranked Member of Global List - People of Blockchain www.ianscarffe.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianscarffe
About MAH Healthcare (Htrax Coin)
MAH Healthcare OU is an Estonia-based, rapidly growing Healthcare IT company with the vision of creating brand value in the healthcare industry. MAH intends to expand its service offerings across healthcare IT industry sectors. It leverages innovative technologies such as Blockchain, Defi, Artificial Intelligence, and Smart Contracts. MAH Healthcare OU decentralizes the access to and ownership of medical records while presenting patients with a scalable, eminently compatible, secure, and interoperable platform. In addition, it allows patients and medical practitioners to get Incentivised based on their medical-related financial needs.
MAH Healthcare (Htrax Coin): www.htraxcoin.com
