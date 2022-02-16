Webinar: Understanding the Role of Families and Parents in Supporting School Safety Before, During, and After an Emergency

The U.S. Department of Education’s Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center will host a webinar on Monday, February 28, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. EST. This webinar will highlight the role of parents and families in supporting school safety efforts at the local and state levels.

The 60 minute webinar will:

Highlight the role of parents and families in supporting school safety efforts at the local and state levels.

Demonstrate the importance of developing a collaborative planning team to support emergency operations plan development, as outlined in Step 1 of the six-step planning process detailed in the Guide for Developing High-Quality School Emergency Operations Plans.

Discuss the role that parents, parent engagement specialists, and parent advocacy groups play in supporting the National Preparedness System mission areas — prevention, protection, mitigation, response, and recovery — as well as their role in the before, during, and after phases of a potential emergency.

Share resources to assist parents, families, parent engagement specialists, and parent advocacy groups in collaborating and supporting school safety efforts at the local and state levels.

Presenters:

U.S. Department of Education, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education

Beth Yeh, Education Program Specialist

REMS TA Center

Janelle Hughes, Project Director

Questions About the Event?

Contact the REMS TA Center Help Desk at 1-855-781-REMS [7367] or info@remstacenter.org from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

Can’t make the live event? This Webinar will be archived on the REMS TA Center’s website within 7 business days.