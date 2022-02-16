Submit Release
Maine Students Showcase their Marketing and Hospitality Skills at DECA Conference

Maine DECA (formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America) held their annual Career and Development Conference in Auburn at the Hilton Garden Hotel on Friday February 11th.

DECA, an association of marketing, hospitality, finance, and entrepreneur students, prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management from high schools and colleges around the globe.

During the DECA Conference, students from Oxford Hills Regional Technical Center competed in marketing and hospitality categories for a chance to earn a seat at the International Career and Development Conference in Atlanta in April. FOCUS training provided workshop activities and team building for an action packed day.

Maine Department of Education Maine School Safety Center’s Wendy Robichaid was one of five judges that helped out at the conference.

Congratulations, Maine DECA!

